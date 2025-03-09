Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 9 to 15, 2025 predicts career achievements

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a master sailor Take up new responsibilities at work to prove diligence. You may also consider more communication in the relationship. Prosperity also exists this week. Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 9 to 15, 2025: Prosperity also exists this week.

Have a robust relationship this week. Despite minor hiccups in the first half of the week, professional performance will improve. Financial prosperity ensures smart investment decisions. Keep a watch on your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Take up decisions in consultation with the lover and this can have positive results. Consider spending more time together but avoid unpleasant conversations. Your love affair will get the approval of your parents and you may even plan to take it to the next level. Married females must stop the interference of a third person that will seriously impact their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. The second part of the week is also good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up his week. You may electronic appliances and even buy a new property. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Pick the second part of the week to settle a monetary issue with a friend or a relative. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor virus-related infections may be there but the normal life is unaffected. You may start the day with exercise and it is crucial you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some females will also have skin infections. The first part of the week is also good for medical surgery. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

