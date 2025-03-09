Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 9 to 15, 2025 predicts career achievements

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9 to 15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will come up his week.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a master sailor

Take up new responsibilities at work to prove diligence. You may also consider more communication in the relationship. Prosperity also exists this week.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 9 to 15, 2025: Prosperity also exists this week.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope March 9 to 15, 2025: Prosperity also exists this week.

Have a robust relationship this week. Despite minor hiccups in the first half of the week, professional performance will improve. Financial prosperity ensures smart investment decisions. Keep a watch on your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. Take up decisions in consultation with the lover and this can have positive results. Consider spending more time together but avoid unpleasant conversations. Your love affair will get the approval of your parents and you may even plan to take it to the next level. Married females must stop the interference of a third person that will seriously impact their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. The second part of the week is also good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will come up his week. You may electronic appliances and even buy a new property. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Pick the second part of the week to settle a monetary issue with a friend or a relative. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor virus-related infections may be there but the normal life is unaffected. You may start the day with exercise and it is crucial you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some females will also have skin infections. The first part of the week is also good for medical surgery. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On