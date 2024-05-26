Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts new love

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in being just to others Look for more moments to cherish in love. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Both wealth & health will also be good this week. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 26 to June 1, 2024: Both wealth & health will also be good this week.

Be romantic and ensure you spend more time with your partner. Your professional diligence will work out in giving the best results. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Health will also be on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool even while having disagreements in the love affair. Some statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this leads to minor turbulence. The second part of the week is good to resolve the existing crisis in the love affair. Some single Virgos will find new love. Keep your lover happy and ensure you are sensitive towards the emotions of the lover. Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible at your job and also utilize every possible opportunity to pave the way for career growth. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future. You may see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons and some healthcare professionals will also handle crucial cases that will be critical in your career. This week is not a good time to leave the job or find a new one. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You are prosperous enough to make crucial financial decisions. You may go ahead with the plan to shop for luxury items. You will successfully repay the loan and donate to charity. The second part of the week is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. Go ahead with the plan for a vacation but avoid adventure activities which can be disastrous. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Do not compromise on diet and do not take cheat meals. Consider more about the family’s health than yours. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with it.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

