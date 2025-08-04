Weekly Love Horoscope for August 4-10, 2025: Don't hide your feelings just to keep the peace

Aries: This week, your heart longs for a deep and genuine connection. While your emotions may run high, this can be conducive to intimacy. Speak to your partner from your heart, for the truth that you share will bind you closer. If single, the soul is going to be stirred down there in some quiet, soft way. Don't rush it. Let love take its sweet time. A little affectionate word or a few gestures will mean a great deal at this time. It is about learning from the heart. Trust your feelings—they know the way. Weekly Love Horoscope for August 4-10, 2025(Freepik)

Taurus: Relationship strength will manifest depending on how sincere you choose to be. This week, open-hearted words shall dissolve many a matter. Should there be some issue stirring you, somehow impelling negative thoughts, share it with your partner. They will listen, taking you seriously. If single, just be you. People will honour your truths. Don't hide feelings just to keep the peace. When clear communication flows, love is serene and profound. Small talks may just open the floodgates.

Gemini: This week calls for softness toward yourself and others. Count on magic for old wounds if emotions become too heavy — a deep space is needed. Within relationships, talk with a soft heart, even if stressed. Your serene heart will be soothing. Should you find yourself single, go easy on yourself. Love does not come in a rush. Be kind to all your days past, and gentle toward those ahead. Small steps and pleasant thoughts will chart the way back to love.

Cancer: Have an open mind for new people and feelings. If single, a person can be interested in a simple way; show your smile in return. Educate yourself on spontaneous to-shine-with-your-partner escapades if you are already in a relationship. Sudden plans and impromptu outings can bring a lot of happiness. The energy is all fresh and lustrous. Let everything flow. Don't resist change because it can be the start of something rewarding in love.

Leo: This week, the heart wants to "feel close again." To bring back the spark, open up — even your soft spots. Express your feelings fearlessly. If in a relationship, avoid playing strong all the time. A little softening will allow the love to deepen. If single, let somebody see you just as you are. Openness will attract someone who gets you. The truth makes one more lovable. Love feels warm once the mask is dropped. Genuine feelings are needed for true bonding.

Virgo: The week is set for tending to your heart first. When you love yourself completely, others can feel it too. Give persistently to your happiness. If you are in a relationship, do not ignore your needs while caring for your partner. It is all about balance. When single, pursue your joy-the right person will flow toward you. Your energetic space becomes tranquil as you honour your needs. This inner love completes the foundation of all your future relationships.

Libra: This week, focus on maintaining equilibrium in love. Give but allow yourself to receive. If you're always doing more, take a moment and ask your partner to care for you. Equality in effort brings harmony in relationships. As a single person, don't give too much to show off. The right one will appreciate you as you are. It is beautiful to share when appreciation flows both ways. Your heart prefers peace when all is fair. Keep your love life peaceful.

Scorpio: This week, permitting oneself to let go of past hurt will let warmth pour anew down the lanes of love. Sometimes heaven helps with someone forgiving a little apology for their peace. If single, let it all go: let go of old grudges and anger to embark on that fresh new road. Holding on only closes the room that love just walked through. Forgiveness doesn't mean you leave behind happiness; it just means you're ready for it again. Open gently now; love will come back when you make room for it.

Sagittarius: Laughter will become the main form of giving love this week. Genuine moments of joy and laughter with your partner will deepen your bond. Even the smallest joke or casual chit-chat would bring brightness. A flamboyant chat might just be the start of something great if you are single. If you take things too seriously, your smiles get more attractive! Learning to enjoy the little things together goes a long way. Sometimes, the simplest laugh is all it takes for love to find happiness.

Capricorn: This week, listen to your inner voice when deciding about love. If something feels off, trust that feeling. Don't overlook these small cues where a relationship is concerned-your instincts are quite strong at the moment. If single, waiting for someone who, they say, "just felt right from the beginning" might be the wisest thing to do. Don't let others pressure you into rushing. Your love life will gradually become easier if you honour your inner truth and listen to your heart.

Aquarius: This week, draw the line wherever it needs to be drawn. If one steps one bit beyond your comfort level, speak out, quietly but firmly. Love is an equal partner in giving respect; if somebody disrespects you, then do not respect them. Keep firm limits and explicitly discuss any issues of space - this will facilitate great understanding between you. Or, keep your heart on the defensive; this doesn't mean closing it. Healthy boundaries make love feel safe and strong.

Pisces: This week, pay attention and admire all that makes you and your partner unique. A tender heart from your side and one-of-a-kind style from theirs make for quite a special combination. Celebrate these disparities rather than try to fix one another. If you are in a relationship, say some sweet words about his/her little quirks. If single, feel good about your uniqueness-it's going to attract the right person. True love sees beauty in every flaw.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

