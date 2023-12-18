Weekly Numerology Predictions from 18th to 24th December 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will be crucial for involving yourself in deep conversations and focusing on higher education. During this week, people who are preparing for higher education and want to study abroad will receive positive news. This week will be enjoyable for students in terms of their studies. This week is going to be very positive, especially for people associated with the marketing and sales sector. You will be able to achieve all your goals and may take on new and bigger projects. The overall financial situation may remain a bit unstable this week. There may be some expenses which may bother you. Extravagance can give you more worries. Long-distance traveling should be avoided this week. There may be some obstacles and ups and downs in your personal life. There will be some bitterness in the relationship with your spouse. You will not be able to connect with your spouse's thoughts, nor with your spouse. You will also expect a lot from your partner in the relationship and they may not be able to meet the expectations which may cause mental stress and communication gap. Your name and reputation in society and at the workplace may be harmed due to the tone of your conversation. Therefore, whenever you talk to someone, be careful about your words. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 18th to 24th December 2023

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says the week of December 2023 will be seen with an impact on income, enjoyment of luxuries, and desire for change. During this week, you can expect financial stability and profits in all financial ventures and investments. This week will be really good for past investments and you will be able to make tremendous profits. All new endeavors or new strategies in business will start working and give you good results. You will also see good growth in the family business. People will respect you more and your popularity in society will increase. This week will allow you to achieve a very comfortable lifestyle. You can buy something to improve your standard of living. You will be able to use your intuition and intelligence to make the right decisions in your life. All your enemies will be defeated and will not be able to trouble you further. In your personal life, you will spend some of the loveliest moments with your spouse and your in-laws. There may also be a short trip with in-laws during the weekend. If there was any communication gap or argument with your partner or with your spouse, then during this week, you will be able to resolve everything with positive conversations. There is a need to be cautious about your health and not overthink it.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will bring an impact on relationships, business partnerships, and networking. During this week, you will feel more inclined to have open and honest conversations with your partner in the relationship. You will try to find the real meaning of the relationship and explore new dimensions. You will also try to understand the feelings and expectations of your partner or spouse. You will try to work accordingly. Overall, this will be a great time to talk about any relationship issues and engage in intellectual conversations. At your workplace, you will be able to convince your customers and accomplish all your goals. This week there will be a lot of positive group discussions in your office and you will be successful in taking leadership charge. You will be able to enhance your reputation in front of seniors and bosses. Your business will improve and you will get opportunities to make more money. Business partners will share a good relationship. A new strategy will be made and everyone will work together. Long-distance travel will be reduced and should be avoided. You should also be careful of your hidden enemies and try not to reveal your secrets or strategies to anyone.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will be important for career growth, expansion of knowledge, and arranging your daily schedule. During this week, you will focus on broadening your knowledge in your work area so that you can be more efficient in your career and experience faster career growth. All your plans and projects in your professional life will be completed successfully and you will be able to earn a good amount of respect and money from the same. Some big responsibility or a project may come your way. You will gain popularity in society due to your dedication and commitment to your work. And your personal life will be full of stability and harmony. It is important not to dwell on past issues and maintain a good vibe in your relationship. Do not spend excessively on luxuries and extravagant things, otherwise, your savings may be harmed and you may suffer from mental stress. So be extra careful about your finances. With diplomacy and negotiation skills, you will be able to defeat all your enemies. This will be a really good time for lawyers. Physical and mental health will remain healthy.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will be seen as an increase in your creativity, new endeavors, and new things in your personal life. During this week, you will have increased creativity and enthusiasm in the way you communicate. With new creative ideas and an artistic style of working, you will be able to make some really good deals and progress in your career. This week will be a good week to ask for a salary hike from your seniors as your dedication towards your work and office will be appreciated. Finances will be stable and you will be able to invest a good amount in the stock market with some research and analysis or with the help of a friend. You can also take a short trip on the weekend with your friends or your business partner. This week a friend can help you to progress in your career. In your personal life, you will be able to spend quality time with your children. There will be a compromise and a lot of affection in your relationship. You can introduce your partner to your parents and take the relationship to the next level. On weekends, you may wish to pursue your hobby or interest and take a short break from the busy work routine. Overall health will be strong and there will be a good amount of energy throughout this week.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will have an impact on the home environment, financial stability, and success in competitive exams. This week will show the progress and every aspect of your life. You will get the success at work for which you worked so hard. Senior officers and higher authorities will support you in all your ventures and projects. All efforts will be honored. Your financial condition will improve this week. You may get a good bonus or there is also a possibility of a salary increase. You may be successful in earning a good amount of money. There is a possibility of purchasing a new vehicle or property or talking about it with your family. Interactions in the family will be very positive and all the family members will spend peaceful and happy moments together. You will get solace from your mother and by spending some time with her you will be able to calm yourself and get relief from the busy work life. In relationships, you may also benefit from your spouse or partner. You can also make new friends who are highly educated and can help you in your career development in the future. If the result of any competitive exam is coming this week or the competitive exam is scheduled this week then students will be able to get positive news. Overall, this week will be very auspicious for you.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will bring a desire for learning, networking, and acquiring new hobbies. During this week, you may have some conflicts with seniors or higher officials at the workplace. You want a positive environment in the office but due to some issues, you may get caught in an argument. You are advised to avoid any kind of argument that may lead to differences of opinion and misunderstanding. You are also advised to stay away from enemies and be cautious of unknown people. However, during this time you will be able to find some new and worthy friends who will support you unconditionally and whom you will cherish throughout your life. There is a need to handle finances very carefully this week and not invest in any type of market. A good opportunity for growth in a career can also come through a friend. In your personal life, there may be some misunderstandings that may lead to bitter arguments with your spouse or relationship partner. There will be a kind of negative environment between you and your siblings. To stay away from all this stress, take a short trip on the weekend. Solo travel to a nearby place or religious place is recommended.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will be important for expanding your investment portfolio, talking about inheritance, and focusing on a peaceful personal life. This week, there may be a lot of talk about finances with people like CAs or finance experts. You will try to increase investments and diversify your portfolio. Some big decisions regarding investment can be taken this week. There may be some discussions this week regarding the inheritance of ancestral property. If you are in a joint family then this discussion can be a bit controversial. It is important for you to remain calm and have soft conversations. This week symbolizes financial gains and an increase in income. There may also be a discussion about your increment in the office. You will be able to enjoy all the material comforts this week. This week also brings you the company of good people. Relations with in-laws will improve this week. You can meet with them or even go on a short visit. The atmosphere of the whole week will be very good and you will find yourself in a very beautiful place.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of December 2023 will be important for personal growth, increased self-esteem and confidence, and focus on negotiation skills. This week will be completely focused on your personal growth and desires. You will explore new options to fulfill and move closer to life goals and aspirations. You will get more opportunities and ways. In professional life, you will be able to see signs of growth in your career. This will boost your confidence and self-esteem. You will feel more intelligent and alert to opportunities and connections. Your speech-giving qualities will be appreciated. You will be able to deal with your enemies with diplomacy and logic. An alternative source of income will be searched for this week. You will be satisfied with your finances and stability in your life. In your personal life, you will spend some affectionate and cherished moments with your spouse or partner in the relationship. There will be lots of loving and beautiful conversations about the future. You will discuss how you can take your relationship to the next level. In your married life, you can also discuss increasing your family. There will be good energy and enthusiasm this week. A short trip is possible which will be very peaceful.

