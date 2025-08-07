Weekly Panchang for August 9-15, 2025: Raksha Bandhan, Shravana Purnima, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week in the Panchanga presents a unique blend of zodiac alignments and festivals that enhance transformative energies and devotion. It begins with Shukra and Guru Yuddha, affecting romantic relationships and wisdom. Soon after, Venus and Jupiter transit through Punarvasu Nakshatra, bringing renewal and hope. Mangal moves into Hasta Nakshatra, infusing energy with determination. Key festivals include Raksha Bandhan, which strengthens sibling bonds, and Gayatri Jayanti, which celebrates the power of the Gayatri mantra. Shravana Purnima, the full moon of devotion, coincides with important rituals. The week offers favourable muhuratas for purchasing property or vehicles, making it an auspicious time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 9-15, 2025.(Freepik)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 14, Thursday (05:50 AM to 09:06 AM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 14, Thursday (05:50 AM to 09:06 AM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on August 10, 2025, Sunday (05:48 AM to 12:09 PM), on August 11, Monday (10:33 AM to 01:00 PM), on August 13, Wednesday (10:32 AM to 04:23 AM, Aug 14) and on August 14, Thursday (05:50 AM to 09:06 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mangal and Shani are in deep opposition on August 9, 2025 (Saturday) at 08:18 AM

Shukra and Guru planetary war on August 11, 2025 (Monday) at 11:32 PM

Shukra and Guru deep conjunction on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday) at 10:57 AM

Shukra enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday) at 02:14 PM

Guru enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on August 13, 2025 (Wednesday) at 05:44 AM

Mangal enters Hasta Nakshatra on August 13, 2025 (Wednesday) at 10:44 PM

Surya and Chandra Vyatipata on August 14, 2025 (Thursday) at 02:49 PM

Budha and Mangal at a deep sextile on August 15, 2025 (Friday) at 07:26 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Raksha Bandhan (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Raksha Bandhan honours the sanctified relationship of brotherhood between a brother and a sister. Sisters put a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists with prayers for their protection from all kinds of harm, and brothers, in turn, vow to protect and support them. It is truly a day of strengthening familial bonds, exchanging gifts, sharing blessings, and enjoying generous festive meals together that help increase their bonding and love within the families.

Raksha Bandhan honours the sanctified relationship of brotherhood between a brother and a sister. Sisters put a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists with prayers for their protection from all kinds of harm, and brothers, in turn, vow to protect and support them. It is truly a day of strengthening familial bonds, exchanging gifts, sharing blessings, and enjoying generous festive meals together that help increase their bonding and love within the families. Gayatri Jayanti (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Gayatri Jayanti marks the appearance of the Goddess Gayatri, who is considered to be the representation of the most sacred Gayatri mantra. People would sit down together and chant the mantra, meditate on it, and perform special pujas in hopes of spiritual illumination. Any observations tend to purify the mind, increase wisdom, and summon blessings so that one may live a righteous life and enter spiritual awakening.

Gayatri Jayanti marks the appearance of the Goddess Gayatri, who is considered to be the representation of the most sacred Gayatri mantra. People would sit down together and chant the mantra, meditate on it, and perform special pujas in hopes of spiritual illumination. Any observations tend to purify the mind, increase wisdom, and summon blessings so that one may live a righteous life and enter spiritual awakening. Rigveda Upakarma (August 9, 2025, Saturday): The Rigveda Upakarma is an important occasion for Vedic scholars, denoting the renewal of spiritual studies. The sacred thread ceremonies (Yajur), together with chants of Rigvedic hymns and prayers for wisdom, are performed. The day symbolises a fresh beginning, marking a renewed commitment to the study and the preservation of sanctity in Vedic traditions.

The Rigveda Upakarma is an important occasion for Vedic scholars, denoting the renewal of spiritual studies. The sacred thread ceremonies (Yajur), together with chants of Rigvedic hymns and prayers for wisdom, are performed. The day symbolises a fresh beginning, marking a renewed commitment to the study and the preservation of sanctity in Vedic traditions. Yajurveda Upakarma (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Yajurveda Upakarma denotes the renewal of Vedic learning for Yajurvedis. The thread-changing ceremonies, chanting of Yajurvedic mantras, and performance of homas are included in rituals. The observance reaffirms a commitment to Vedic knowledge and spirituality, to purify the mind, and to be meaningfully engaged in dharma through invoking sacred practices and disciplines.

Yajurveda Upakarma denotes the renewal of Vedic learning for Yajurvedis. The thread-changing ceremonies, chanting of Yajurvedic mantras, and performance of homas are included in rituals. The observance reaffirms a commitment to Vedic knowledge and spirituality, to purify the mind, and to be meaningfully engaged in dharma through invoking sacred practices and disciplines. Narali Purnima (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Narali Purnima is celebrated primarily by coastal communities to worship Varuna, the lord of the sea. Fishermen offer coconuts to the sea for their safety and prosperity. It is symbolic of the end of the monsoon season, along with the beginning of the fishing season, representing a perfect blend of devotion and cultural significance.

Narali Purnima is celebrated primarily by coastal communities to worship Varuna, the lord of the sea. Fishermen offer coconuts to the sea for their safety and prosperity. It is symbolic of the end of the monsoon season, along with the beginning of the fishing season, representing a perfect blend of devotion and cultural significance. Shravana Purnima (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Shravana Purnima is a full-moon day auspicious in many ways, marking the occasion of various rituals, and is celebrated pan-India. It includes the observance of Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, and Upakarma traditions. Devotees fast, pray, and give charity. Support is given to full moon energy for self-growth, blessings from divinity, and the fulfilment of very deep wishes.

Shravana Purnima is a full-moon day auspicious in many ways, marking the occasion of various rituals, and is celebrated pan-India. It includes the observance of Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, and Upakarma traditions. Devotees fast, pray, and give charity. Support is given to full moon energy for self-growth, blessings from divinity, and the fulfilment of very deep wishes. Anvadhan (August 9, 2025, Saturday): Anvadhan is a Vedic rite towards the replenishment of the sacred fire of Agni after yajnas. Ghee and grains are offered by the devotees, accompanied by spiritualistic prayers for a continuous flow of spiritual energy. The rites of Anvadhan ultimately conjoin the ideas of gratitude, renewal and maintenance of cosmic balance through dedication and the power of sacred Agni.

Anvadhan is a Vedic rite towards the replenishment of the sacred fire of Agni after yajnas. Ghee and grains are offered by the devotees, accompanied by spiritualistic prayers for a continuous flow of spiritual energy. The rites of Anvadhan ultimately conjoin the ideas of gratitude, renewal and maintenance of cosmic balance through dedication and the power of sacred Agni. Gayatri Japam (August 10, 2025, Sunday): Gayatri Japam is observed a day after Gayatri Jayanti and is dedicated to the intensive chanting of the Gayatri Mantra. The devotees chant Mantra 1,000 times and upwards for their spiritual purification and pursuit of Divine wisdom. The practice strengthens concentration from within, eliminates all dark powers, and invokes the highest Divine light of Goddess Gayatri.

Gayatri Japam is observed a day after Gayatri Jayanti and is dedicated to the intensive chanting of the Gayatri Mantra. The devotees chant Mantra 1,000 times and upwards for their spiritual purification and pursuit of Divine wisdom. The practice strengthens concentration from within, eliminates all dark powers, and invokes the highest Divine light of Goddess Gayatri. Bhadrapada Begins in North India (August 10, 2025, Sunday): The month of Bhadrapada starts in the North Indian lunar calendar, constituting a spiritually potent phase. Rituals of prāyaścitta include offerings to ancestors, fasting, and prayer to deities. This period imparts an inner discipline, devotion, and charity, which in turn prepares for the major upcoming festivals such as Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

The month of Bhadrapada starts in the North Indian lunar calendar, constituting a spiritually potent phase. Rituals of prāyaścitta include offerings to ancestors, fasting, and prayer to deities. This period imparts an inner discipline, devotion, and charity, which in turn prepares for the major upcoming festivals such as Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi. Kajari Teej (August 12, 2025, Tuesday): Kajari Teej is celebrated in the northern parts of India by women for marital bliss and prosperity. The devotees fast, worship Goddess Parvati, and sing traditional songs. Swings, folk performances, and merry-making mark the day, which in itself symbolises devotion, love, and fertility during the sacred month of Bhadrapada.

Kajari Teej is celebrated in the northern parts of India by women for marital bliss and prosperity. The devotees fast, worship Goddess Parvati, and sing traditional songs. Swings, folk performances, and merry-making mark the day, which in itself symbolises devotion, love, and fertility during the sacred month of Bhadrapada. Bahula Chaturthi (August 12, 2025, Tuesday): Bahula Chaturthi is the worship of the cow as the most gracious one of the devotees in Hinduism. Cultivators bathe and decorate the cow and submit their prayers for prosperity and the well-being of their families. Fasting and rituals on that day honour the energy of the cow that nurtures with selflessness, abundance, and nutritional support.

Bahula Chaturthi is the worship of the cow as the most gracious one of the devotees in Hinduism. Cultivators bathe and decorate the cow and submit their prayers for prosperity and the well-being of their families. Fasting and rituals on that day honour the energy of the cow that nurtures with selflessness, abundance, and nutritional support. Maha Sangada Hara Chathurti (August 12, 2025, Tuesday): Maha Sangada Hara Chathurti is dedicated to Lord Ganesha as the remover of difficulties. Devotees fast, chant Ganesha mantras, and perform special pujas to overcome obstacles. Modaks and durva grass are offered to invoke divine assistance for success, clarity, and auspicious new beginnings.

Maha Sangada Hara Chathurti is dedicated to Lord Ganesha as the remover of difficulties. Devotees fast, chant Ganesha mantras, and perform special pujas to overcome obstacles. Modaks and durva grass are offered to invoke divine assistance for success, clarity, and auspicious new beginnings. Heramba Sankashti (August 12, 2025, Tuesday): Heramba Sankashti commemorates the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha, who is said to be the emancipation from dread and obstacles. Fasting conducted from dawn to moonrise, prayers, and the recounting of the glories of Ganesha take place on this day, thereby bestowing its devotees the courage to triumph over difficulties with the help of divine aid.

Heramba Sankashti commemorates the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha, who is said to be the emancipation from dread and obstacles. Fasting conducted from dawn to moonrise, prayers, and the recounting of the glories of Ganesha take place on this day, thereby bestowing its devotees the courage to triumph over difficulties with the help of divine aid. Nag Panchami (August 13, 2025, Wednesday): Nag Panchami celebrates Nagas, especially Ananta and Vasuki. Devotees present offerings of milk and flowers to the idols of snakes or anthills while chanting and praying for safekeeping from snake bites and misfortunes. This festival is an acknowledgement of the powers of nature, fertility, and the mystical powers of snakes in Hindu traditions.

Nag Panchami celebrates Nagas, especially Ananta and Vasuki. Devotees present offerings of milk and flowers to the idols of snakes or anthills while chanting and praying for safekeeping from snake bites and misfortunes. This festival is an acknowledgement of the powers of nature, fertility, and the mystical powers of snakes in Hindu traditions. Balarama Jayanti (August 14, 2025, Thursday): Balarama Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Balarama, elder brother of Lord Krishna. Worshippers observe fasting, sing hymns, and read scriptures describing his life. The temples conduct special rites focusing on his strength, loyalty, and sustenance of dharma. Offering milk and butter is part of the celebrations.

Balarama Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Balarama, elder brother of Lord Krishna. Worshippers observe fasting, sing hymns, and read scriptures describing his life. The temples conduct special rites focusing on his strength, loyalty, and sustenance of dharma. Offering milk and butter is part of the celebrations. Randhan Chhath (August 14, 2025, Thursday): Randhan Chhath, a festival in Gujarat, is also well known as the Festival of Cooking. It is celebrated by preparing food for the next day, during which cooking is prohibited. Women prepare various delicacies, while family members engage in adoration of Goddess Shitala to shield them from diseases, especially in the transition of seasons.

Randhan Chhath, a festival in Gujarat, is also well known as the Festival of Cooking. It is celebrated by preparing food for the next day, during which cooking is prohibited. Women prepare various delicacies, while family members engage in adoration of Goddess Shitala to shield them from diseases, especially in the transition of seasons. Janmashtami Smarta (August 15, 2025, Friday): Janmashtami Smarta honours the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrated through fasting, devotional singing, and midnight puja marking the incarnation of the Divine. Temples and cleaned homes, stories of the Hindu childhood. Observance results in the outpouring of Divine grace, joy, and dharma defeating adharma.

Janmashtami Smarta honours the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrated through fasting, devotional singing, and midnight puja marking the incarnation of the Divine. Temples and cleaned homes, stories of the Hindu childhood. Observance results in the outpouring of Divine grace, joy, and dharma defeating adharma. Shitala Satam (August 15, 2025, Friday): Shitala Satam is dedicated to Goddess Shitala, revered for protection against smallpox and diseases. Devotees avoid cooking; instead, they consume food prepared earlier. The rituals include offering cold food and prayers to the goddess, as well as asking for health, safety, and protection for the children and families through this seasonal change.

Shitala Satam is dedicated to Goddess Shitala, revered for protection against smallpox and diseases. Devotees avoid cooking; instead, they consume food prepared earlier. The rituals include offering cold food and prayers to the goddess, as well as asking for health, safety, and protection for the children and families through this seasonal change. Kali Jayanti (August 15, 2025, Friday): Kali Jayanti observes the manifestation of Goddess Kali, i.e., the symbol of time, power, and transformation. Devotees performed intense worship by chanting her mantras and offering flowers and sweets. Through this worship, they present themselves for courage; they seek protection from evil and spiritual help to confront challenges by surrendering to the fiercest face of the Mother Goddess.

Kali Jayanti observes the manifestation of Goddess Kali, i.e., the symbol of time, power, and transformation. Devotees performed intense worship by chanting her mantras and offering flowers and sweets. Through this worship, they present themselves for courage; they seek protection from evil and spiritual help to confront challenges by surrendering to the fiercest face of the Mother Goddess. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (August 15, 2025, Friday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the monthly celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Devotees fast, chant Lord Krishna's name, and perform abhishekams in temples. The day is filled with devotion, spiritual cleanliness, and joy in calling on Shri Krishna's blessings of love, harmony, and divine guidance.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the monthly celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Devotees fast, chant Lord Krishna's name, and perform abhishekams in temples. The day is filled with devotion, spiritual cleanliness, and joy in calling on Shri Krishna's blessings of love, harmony, and divine guidance. Indra Savarni Manvadi (August 15, 2025, Friday): Indra Savarni Manvadi marks the beginning of a new Manvantara ruled by Indra Savarni in Hindu cosmology. Rituals include prayers, yajnas, and scriptural recitations honouring cosmic cycles and divine order. This observance inspires reverence for universal rhythms and the eternal continuity of creation and time.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 09: 09:07 AM to 10:47 AM

09:07 AM to 10:47 AM August 10: 05:25 PM to 07:05 PM

August 11: 07:28 AM to 09:07 AM

07:28 AM to 09:07 AM August 12: 03:45 PM to 05:24 PM

03:45 PM to 05:24 PM August 13: 12:26 PM to 02:05 PM

12:26 PM to 02:05 PM August 14: 02:04 PM to 03:43 PM

02:04 PM to 03:43 PM August 15: 10:47 AM to 12:25 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

