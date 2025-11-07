Weekly Panchang for November 8-14, 2025: Mercury and Jupiter Retrograde, Kalabhairav Jayanti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga features retrogrades alongside spiritual occasions. Mercury will become retrograde, so one should be careful with communication, travel, and decision-making. In contrast, Jupiter's retrograde calls for a period of pondering, of wisdom, and of reviewing one's course in life. The conjunction of the Sun and Moon Vaidhriti creates a mighty power for spiritual discipline and awareness. Kalabhairav Jayanti will be celebrated by devotees and is dedicated to Kalabhairava, a ferocious form of Shiva worshipped for protection, courage, and the removal of obstacles. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for November 8-14, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best possible outcome, in line with our destiny, if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 8, Saturday (07:32 AM to 10:02 PM), on November 12, Wednesday (12:51 AM to 06:42 AM, Nov 13) and on November 13, Thursday (06:42 AM to 07:38 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 8, Saturday (07:32 AM to 10:02 PM), on November 12, Wednesday (12:51 AM to 06:42 AM, Nov 13) and on November 13, Thursday (06:42 AM to 07:38 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 8, Saturday (06:38 AM to 07:32 AM) and on November 14, Friday (09:20 PM to 06:44 AM, Nov 15).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 8, Saturday (06:38 AM to 07:32 AM) and on November 14, Friday (09:20 PM to 06:44 AM, Nov 15). Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 13, Thursday (06:42 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 14) and on November 14, Friday (06:43 AM to 09:20 PM).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 13, Thursday (06:42 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 14) and on November 14, Friday (06:43 AM to 09:20 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 9, Sunday (08:04 PM to 06:40 AM, Nov 10) and on November 10, Monday (06:40 AM to 12:07 AM, Nov 11).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move daily and traverse several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It helps understand the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury becomes retrograde on November 10 (Monday).

Venus and Mars are at a deep-semi-sextile position on November 10 (Monday).

Jupiter becomes retrograde on November 11 (Tuesday).

Sun and Moon Vaidhriti on November 12 (Wednesday).

Mercury and Venus at a deep-semi-sextile position on November 12 (Wednesday).

Mercury and Mars at deep conjunction on November 13 (Thursday).

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ganadhipa Sankashti (8th November, Saturday): Ganadhipa Sankashti is considered a sacred fasting day for Lord Ganesha, falling on the day of Krishna Chaturthi. Believers keep a fast till moonrise, followed by puja and vrat katha recital. Worship of Lord Ganesha on this day removes all hurdles, brings wealth, and grants blessings of divination, representing a show of devotion, humility, and promise to the will of divine guidance.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (11th November, Tuesday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the monthly celebration of Krishna Ashtami in honour of Lord Krishna. Devotees believe in fasting, singing bhajans, and praying wholeheartedly.

Kalabhairav Jayanti (12th November, Wednesday): The Kalabhairav Jayanti marks the appearance of the Lord Kalabhairav, who is a ferocious form of the Lord Shiva. Devotees offer worship with offerings and the chanting of mantras, and maintain vigil throughout the night. It says that this vrat averts all fears and endows devotees with courage and protection against negativity.

Kalashtami (12th November, Wednesday): Kalashtami is observed monthly on Krishna Ashtami for Lord Bhairava. Devotees fast, then proceed to Bhairava temples and chant the prayers for strength and protection. The vrata ensures the removal of all fears, obstacles, and sins, while bestowing peace and prosperity. It reflects on the power of Shiva Hybrid, the benevolent and fiercely protective form.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the likelihood of achieving desired results increases. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 08: 09:21 AM to 10:43 AM

November 09: 04:09 PM to 05:30 PM

November 10: 08:01 AM to 09:22 AM

08:01 AM to 09:22 AM November 11: 02:47 PM to 04:08 PM

02:47 PM to 04:08 PM November 12: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

12:05 PM to 01:26 PM November 13: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM

01:26 PM to 02:47 PM November 14: 10:45 AM to 12:05 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used in different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), and religious calendars, as well as to understand the day's energy. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand solely from our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

