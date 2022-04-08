Weekly Panchang from April 8-14: Find out auspicious days, transits & festivals

This week, several significant planetary transits will occur. Rahu will transit from Taurus to Aries on April 12, while Ketu will transit from Scorpio to Libra. Then, on April 13, Jupiter, the most auspicious planet, will enter its own sign, Pisces, bringing prosperity to all. This week will also see the observance of several significant festivals, including Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious days for marriage at this time due to placement of Sun in Pisces which is considered inauspicious for solemnizing marriage.

: There are no auspicious days for marriage at this time due to placement of Sun in Pisces which is considered inauspicious for solemnizing marriage. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable Chaitra lunar month.

: There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable Chaitra lunar month. Property Purchase Muhurat : It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 8 from 1:43 am to 6:02 am of April 9.

: It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 8 from 1:43 am to 6:02 am of April 9. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: There are no auspicious muhurtas for purchasing vehicle during this week.

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury will enter Aries sign on April 8, 2022, Friday at 12:05 pm

Rahu will transit to Aries sign and Ketu to Libra sign on April 12, 2022, Tuesday at 10:35 am

Jupiter will enter Pisces sign on April 13, 2022, Wednesday at 04:57 pm

Sun will enter Aries sign on April 14, 2022, Thursday at 08:56 am

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Durgashtami (Thursday, April 9, 2022): Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On this day devotees of Goddess Durga worship her and observe day long fast.

Durgashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. On this day devotees of Goddess Durga worship her and observe day long fast. Rama Navami (Sunday, April 10, 2022, Madhyahna Moment at 12:23 pm): Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Each year this day is celebrated as birthday of Lord Rama. The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born and temples symbolize this moment as birth moment of Lord Rama. Ayodhya is birthplace of Lord Rama and Rama Navami celebrations in Ayodhya are remarkable. Devotees come to Ayodhya from far-flung places. After taking holy dip into river Sarayu Devotees visit Rama temple to participate in birthday celebrations. Eight Prahar fasting is suggested during Rama Navami. Which means devotes should observe the fast from sunrise to sunrise.

Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Each year this day is celebrated as birthday of Lord Rama. The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born and temples symbolize this moment as birth moment of Lord Rama. Ayodhya is birthplace of Lord Rama and Rama Navami celebrations in Ayodhya are remarkable. Devotees come to Ayodhya from far-flung places. After taking holy dip into river Sarayu Devotees visit Rama temple to participate in birthday celebrations. Eight Prahar fasting is suggested during Rama Navami. Which means devotes should observe the fast from sunrise to sunrise. Swaminarayan Jayanti (Sunday, April 10, 2022): Shri Swaminarayan was born on Chaitra 9 in Vikram Samvat 1837 (3rd April 1781 AD) on the occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Swaminarayan is the central figure of Swaminarayan sect and is considered as an incarnation of the supreme being.

Shri Swaminarayan was born on Chaitra 9 in Vikram Samvat 1837 (3rd April 1781 AD) on the occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Swaminarayan is the central figure of Swaminarayan sect and is considered as an incarnation of the supreme being. Kamada Ekadashi (Tuesday, April 12, 2022): Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. It is next Ekadashi after Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami. One can get rid of all type of sins by observing Kamada Ekadashi fasting. It is believed that even sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing Kamada Ekadashi fast.

Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. It is next Ekadashi after Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami. One can get rid of all type of sins by observing Kamada Ekadashi fasting. It is believed that even sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing Kamada Ekadashi fast. Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday, April 14, 2022): It observed by Jains as birth anniversary of sage Mahavir. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, established core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was the 24th and the last Jain sage. Mahavir was born on thirteenth day of the rising moon of Chaitra month (which was Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month).

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 8 : 10:48 am to 12:23 pm

: 10:48 am to 12:23 pm April 9 : 9:13 am to 10:48 am

: 9:13 am to 10:48 am April 10 : 5:09 pm to 6:44 pm

: 5:09 pm to 6:44 pm April 11 : 7:36 am to 9:11 am

: 7:36 am to 9:11 am April 12 : 3:34 pm to 5:09 pm

: 3:34 pm to 5:09 pm April 13 : 12:22 pm to 1:58 pm

: 12:22 pm to 1:58 pm April 14: 1:58 pm to 3:34 pm

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

