Weekly Panchang from August 2-8, 2024: Sawan Shivratri, Hariyali Teej, Mercury Retrograde

The upcoming week is filled with important events in the Hindu calendar. At the outset, we will observe Sawan Shivaratri, a significant fasting day devoted to Lord Shiva, followed by Hariyali Teej, a vibrant festival celebrated by women. Talking of zodiac movements, this week, Mercury will turn retrograde, potentially impacting communication and travel. Additionally, the Sun will move into Ashlesha Nakshatra, influencing various aspects of life. This week also presents auspicious timings (muhurats) for significant purchases like property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 2, Friday (10:59 AM to 05:44 AM, Aug 03).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 2, Friday (10:59 AM to 05:44 AM, Aug 03). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 2, Friday (10:59 AM to 03:26 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun transits Ashlesha Nakshatra on August 2 (Friday) at 10:15 PM

Mercury becomes Retrograde (Vakri) on August 5 (Monday) at 10:25 AM

Sun and Jupiter form a deep 60-degree angle on August 7 (Wednesday) at 07:03 PM

Mercury and Venus at zero-degree on August 8 (Thursday) at 08:40 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Sawan Shivaratri (August 2, Friday): Hindu Sawan Shivaratri on August 2, 2024, is one of the important festivals performed for Lord Shiva. Adherents fast during the day, pray and hold ceremonies at night. It is the sacred day of the month of Sawan, which is regarded as highly favourable as it bestows spiritual virtues.

Hindu Sawan Shivaratri on August 2, 2024, is one of the important festivals performed for Lord Shiva. Adherents fast during the day, pray and hold ceremonies at night. It is the sacred day of the month of Sawan, which is regarded as highly favourable as it bestows spiritual virtues. Hariyali Amavasya (August 4, Sunday): Hariyali Amavasya is a day of fasting, which is the new moon day in the monsoon season with immense devotion in North India. It stands for fertility and richness of nature. People pay their respects to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, plant trees, and undertake activities related to the preservation of the environment.

Hariyali Amavasya is a day of fasting, which is the new moon day in the monsoon season with immense devotion in North India. It stands for fertility and richness of nature. People pay their respects to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, plant trees, and undertake activities related to the preservation of the environment. Darsha Amavasya (August 4, Sunday): Followers perform worshipping activities and present some offerings to the dead in order for them to ask for ancestors' help. It is a time of reflection, self-cleansing, and purification, as well as paying respects and honouring one’s family and ancestral deities through performing rituals.

Followers perform worshipping activities and present some offerings to the dead in order for them to ask for ancestors' help. It is a time of reflection, self-cleansing, and purification, as well as paying respects and honouring one’s family and ancestral deities through performing rituals. Chandra Darshana (August 5, Monday): Amavasya is the day of the new moon and Chandra Darshana. People enthusiastically participate in this occasion, engaging in prayers and other associated activities to be blessed. This day is associated with a new day, a new opportunity, which inspires spiritual rebirth and a new start to various projects.

Amavasya is the day of the new moon and Chandra Darshana. People enthusiastically participate in this occasion, engaging in prayers and other associated activities to be blessed. This day is associated with a new day, a new opportunity, which inspires spiritual rebirth and a new start to various projects. Hariyali Teej (August 7, Wednesday): Hariyali Teej is a festival observed especially by married women of India. They are devotees of Goddess Parvati. They pray for their husband’s health and the other rituals. People sing and dance on this day, wear green costumes, and enjoy as the rainy season is associated with greenery and marital happiness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 02: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

10:46 AM to 12:27 PM August 03: 09:05 AM to 10:46 AM

09:05 AM to 10:46 AM August 04: 05:29 PM to 07:10 PM

05:29 PM to 07:10 PM August 05: 07:25 AM to 09:06 AM

07:25 AM to 09:06 AM August 06: 03:47 PM to 05:28 PM

03:47 PM to 05:28 PM August 07: 12:27 PM to 02:07 PM

12:27 PM to 02:07 PM August 08: 02:06 PM to 03:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779