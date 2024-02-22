Weekly Panchang from February 23 – 29, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we enter the month of Phalguna in North India, a time of celebration as spring approaches. Alongside, Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and spirituality, will transit Bharani Pada, the second quarter of the Bharani nakshatra, indicating a period favouring pursuits of higher knowledge. The full moon day of Magha observed this week brings blessings for health, prosperity and family. Auspicious muhurta is also available this week pertaining to marriage, griha pravesh, and vehicle and property purchases. Overall, it is an auspicious time as the cold winter gives way to warmer days and nature's renewal. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 24, 2024, Saturday (01:35 PM to 10:20 PM), on February 25, 2024, Sunday (01:24 AM to 06:50 AM, Feb 26), on February 26, 2024, Monday (06:50 AM to 03:27 PM) and on February 29, 2024, Thursday (10:22 AM to 06:46 AM, Mar 01).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on February 24 (Saturday) at 12:34 AM

Venus and Saturn at a deep 30-degree angle on February 24 (Saturday) at 07:54 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a deep 90-degree angle on February 25 (Sunday) at 09:28 AM

Mars and Saturn at a deep 30-degree angle on February 25 (Sunday) at 02:46 PM

Jupiter transits Bharani Pada on February 27 (Tuesday) at 01:47 PM

Mars and Jupiter at a deep 90-degree angle on February 27 (Tuesday) at 01:55 PM

Mercury and Saturn’s Planetary War on February 28 (Wednesday) at 07:13 AM

Yama (Pluto) transits Uttara Ashadha Pada on February 29 (Thursday) at 06:38 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Guru Ravidas Jayanti (February 24, Saturday): Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a greatly loved saint, poet, and social reformer within the Bhakti movement. Born in the 15th century, his teachings encapsulated equality, unity, and love.

Magha Purnima Vrat (February 24, Saturday): Magh Purnima Vrata, performed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Magh, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, do the puja, and pray to the Gods for blessing for peace, prosperity, and freedom from sins. This is the time of the year when bathing in holy rivers is considered as especially lucky.

Magh Purnima Vrata, performed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Magh, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fasting, do the puja, and pray to the Gods for blessing for peace, prosperity, and freedom from sins. This is the time of the year when bathing in holy rivers is considered as especially lucky. Beginning of Phalguna in North India (February 25, Sunday): The Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar usually falls in February or March. It is a sign of the transition from winter to spring, and it is highlighted by colours, especially during the Holi festival, which is vibrant. Many people gather, paint together and celebrate with delicious foods, which are the main elements that bring unity and joy.

The Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar usually falls in February or March. It is a sign of the transition from winter to spring, and it is highlighted by colours, especially during the Holi festival, which is vibrant. Many people gather, paint together and celebrate with delicious foods, which are the main elements that bring unity and joy. Ishti (February 25, Sunday): Ishti, a lively Hindu event, brings together people and celebrates the bountiful harvest. This is usually the highlight of agricultural activities, which are celebrated with rituals, prayers, and feasts. Families come together to give thanks to the gods for a fruitful harvest; in this way, they bond and create a sense of cultural heritage by means of music, dance, and cultural practices.

Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 23: 11:09 AM to 12:35 PM

February 24: 09:43 AM to 11:09 AM

09:43 AM to 11:09 AM February 25: 04:52 PM to 06:18 PM

04:52 PM to 06:18 PM February 26: 08:16 AM to 09:42 AM

08:16 AM to 09:42 AM February 27: 03:27 PM to 04:53 PM

03:27 PM to 04:53 PM February 28: 12:34 PM to 02:00 PM

12:34 PM to 02:00 PM February 29: 02:00 PM to 03:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

