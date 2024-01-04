Weekly Panchang from January 5 – 11, 2024: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week unfolds with some important events in the zodiac. Mercury will enter Sagittarius, bringing forth intellectual vigour and expansive communication. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will enter Jyeshtha Nakshatra, infusing relationships with depth and intensity. Saturn, the stern taskmaster, will transit through Shatabhisha Pada, urging us to reflect on discipline and responsibility. Additionally, the Sun will embark on its journey through Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra, radiating strength and determination. In addition, auspicious muhurata is available for buying property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week

: No Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on January 11, 2024, Thursday (07:15 AM to 05:39 PM)

: Auspicious Muhurat is available this week on January 11, 2024, Thursday (07:15 AM to 05:39 PM) Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on January 7, 2024, Sunday (10:08 PM to 12:46 AM, Jan 08)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Sagittarius sign on January 7 (Sunday) at 09:32 PM

Venus enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on January 7 (Sunday) at 11:57 PM

Mars and Saturn at a deep 60-degree angle on January 10 (Wednesday) at 08:06 AM

Saturn transits Shatabhisha Pada on January 11 (Thursday) at 09:35 AM

Sun enters Uttar Ashadha Nakshatra on January 11 (Thursday) at 08:24 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat (Sunday, January 7): Saphala Ekadashi, a day for fasting in the Hindu religion, will be observed on the 11th day of the moon's cycle. To follow this fast, people skip eating grains and pray to Lord Vishnu for spiritual growth and luck. It is believed that performing this fast makes their wishes come true.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 05: 11:08 AM to 12:26 PM

January 06: 09:51 AM to 11:09 AM

09:51 AM to 11:09 AM January 07: 04:21 PM to 05:39 PM

04:21 PM to 05:39 PM January 08: 08:33 AM to 09:51 AM

08:33 AM to 09:51 AM January 09: 03:05 PM to 04:23 PM

03:05 PM to 04:23 PM January 10: 12:28 PM to 01:47 PM

12:28 PM to 01:47 PM January 11: 01:47 PM to 03:06 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

