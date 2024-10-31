Weekly Panchang from November 1-7, 2024: Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Chhath Puja, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will be marked by a series of festivals and auspicious planetary movements, making it a spiritually rich and vibrant period. This week begins with Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated to honour the triumph of good over evil. Diwali will be followed by Govardhan Puja, where devotees will seek Lord Krishna’s protection, and Bhaiya Dooj, a special occasion celebrating the bond between siblings. Later in the week, a celebration of Chhath Puja will bring forth worship for the Sun God. Astrologically, Venus will transit into Sagittarius, a movement that is expected to enhance the energy around optimism, expansion, and wealth. This week also features muhurats ideal for Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremonies), property, and vehicle purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 2, Saturday (05:58 AM to 06:35 AM, Nov 03), November 4, Monday (06:35 AM to 08:04 AM) and November 7, Thursday (12:34 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 2, Saturday (05:58 AM to 06:35 AM, Nov 03), November 4, Monday (06:35 AM to 08:04 AM) and November 7, Thursday (12:34 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 1, Friday (03:31 AM to 06:34 AM, Nov 02) and November 7, Thursday (06:38 AM to 11:47 AM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 1, Friday (03:31 AM to 06:34 AM, Nov 02) and November 7, Thursday (06:38 AM to 11:47 AM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 4, Monday (06:35 AM to 08:04 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury transits Anuradha Nakshatra on November 1 (Friday) at 06:46 AM

Mercury and Mars in a deep-trine aspect on November 2 (Saturday) at 01:48 PM

Jupiter and Venus in strong opposition on November 3 (Sunday) at 08:52 PM

Sun and Saturn in a deep-trine aspect on November 4 (Monday) at 11:03 PM

Sun transits Vishakha Nakshatra on November 6 (Wednesday) at 08:56 AM

c (Thursday) at 03:39 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Lakshmi Puja (November 1, Friday): Lakshmi Puja is a key ritual during Diwali. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, to invite abundance and blessings into their homes. Homes are illuminated with lamps, symbolising the triumph of light, positivity, and good fortune over darkness.

Kedar Gauri Vrat (November 1, Friday): It is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees fast and pray for marital bliss, harmony, and prosperity. This vrat is believed to strengthen relationships and bring divine blessings, promoting spiritual growth and protection in life.

Diwali (November 1, Friday): Diwali, celebrated on November 1, 2024, in Kartika, Krishna Amavasya, is the Festival of Lights, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Families light lamps, exchange sweets, and perform Lakshmi Puja to invite prosperity and happiness. It’s a time for joy, renewal, and spiritual reflection across India.

Sharda Puja (November 1, Friday): It is a special day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and wisdom. Devotees, especially students and scholars, perform rituals to seek her blessings for intellectual growth and success in education. It symbolises the pursuit of learning and enlightenment.

Kamala Jayanti (November 1, Friday): This day honours Goddess Kamala, a form of Goddess Lakshmi symbolising wealth and spiritual prosperity. Devotees perform rituals and prayers, seeking her blessings for abundance, protection, and divine grace. It’s a day to invoke inner strength and attract material and spiritual well-being.

Darsha Amavasya (November 1, Friday): Darsha Amavasya, observed on November 1, 2024, in Kartika, Krishna Amavasya, is a significant day for performing rituals honouring ancestors (Pitru Tarpan). Devotees offer prayers and food to seek their blessings and peace for the departed souls. It is also a time for spiritual cleansing, new beginnings, and seeking divine protection.

Govardhan Puja (November 2, Saturday): Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna's lifting of the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains. Devotees create offerings resembling the hill and perform prayers, symbolising gratitude for nature’s abundance and seeking Lord Krishna's blessings for protection and prosperity.

Annakut (November 2, Saturday): Annakut in Kartika, Shukla Pratipada, is a festival where devotees offer a grand feast of various dishes to Lord Krishna as a symbol of gratitude for his protection and blessings. This ritual represents abundance, devotion, and the community’s faith in divine sustenance and prosperity.

Bali Pratipada (November 2, Saturday): Bali Pratipada celebrates the legendary King Bali's return to earth. Devotees honour his generosity and humility by performing rituals and prayers for prosperity and happiness. It marks the victory of righteousness and is a day for strengthening bonds with loved ones.

Dyuta Krida (November 2, Saturday): Dyuta Krida is an ancient tradition where people engage in friendly games of dice or gambling. Symbolising the playful interaction between Lord Shiva and Parvati, it represents fate, fortune, and the balance of luck. It is also associated with prosperity and enjoyment.

Gujarati New Year (November 2, Saturday): It marks the beginning of a new fiscal year in Gujarat. Known as Bestu Varas, it is a time for fresh starts, with prayers for prosperity and happiness. Families clean their homes, visit temples, and exchange sweets to welcome the year ahead.

Bhaiya Dooj (November 3, Sunday): It is a festival that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brother's long life and prosperity, applying tilak and offering sweets, while brothers give gifts in return. It symbolises love, protection, and familial harmony.

Labh Panchami (November 6, Wednesday): It marks the end of Diwali festivities and the start of new business ventures. It is an auspicious day in Gujarat for reopening shops and offices, with prayers for success, prosperity, and growth. "Labh" means profit, symbolising good fortune and progress.

Chhath Puja (November 7, Thursday): Chhath Puja is a significant festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, fast and offer prayers at riversides, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and the well-being of their families. The rituals honour nature and life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 01: 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM

10:42 AM to 12:04 PM November 02: 09:19 AM to 10:42 AM

09:19 AM to 10:42 AM November 03: 04:12 PM to 05:34 PM

04:12 PM to 05:34 PM November 04: 07:58 AM to 09:20 AM

07:58 AM to 09:20 AM November 05: 02:49 PM to 04:11 PM

02:49 PM to 04:11 PM November 06: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

12:05 PM to 01:26 PM November 07: 01:26 PM to 02:48 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

