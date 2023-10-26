Weekly Panchanga from Oct 27 – Nov 02, 2023: Karwa Chauth, Rahu-Ketu Transit, Chandra Grahan

This week is an eventful one, offering a glimpse of celestial wonders and cultural celebrations. As we embrace the sacred observance of Karwa Chauth, we also bear witness to a partial Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse), a zodiac spectacle sure to captivate the night sky. Furthermore, this week marks a significant transit, with Rahu and Ketu changing their zodiac sign after an 18-month period. This week is also a good time for buying and selling property and vehicles because there are auspicious muhuratas available for these activities. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on October 27 (09:25 AM to 04:17 AM, Oct 28) and November 02 (05:57 AM to 06:39 AM, Nov 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 02 (09:19 PM to 04:36 AM, Nov 02)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Ketu enters in Virgo sign on October 30 (Monday) at 01:33 PM

Rahu enters in Pisces sign on October 30 (Monday) at 01:33 PM

Venus enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on October 31 (Tuesday) at 01:19 AM

Budha enters Vishakha Nakshatra on October 31 (Tuesday) at 06:33 AM

Guru transits Bharani Pada on October 31 (Tuesday) at 07:45 PM

Mangal enters Vishakha Nakshatra on November 02 (Thursday) at 03:36 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kojagara Puja (Saturday, October 28): This is observed in West Bengal on the night of the full moon in the month of Aswin. It is also known as Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. Kojagara Puja is particularly significant in the eastern states of India, such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, descends to Earth to bless her devotees.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 27: 10:56 AM to 12:22 PM

October 28: 09:30 AM to 10:56 AM

09:30 AM to 10:56 AM October 29: 04:41 PM to 06:07 PM

04:41 PM to 06:07 PM October 30: 08:04 AM to 09:30 AM

08:04 AM to 09:30 AM October 31: 03:14 PM to 04:40 PM

03:14 PM to 04:40 PM November 01: 12:22 PM to 01:48 PM

12:22 PM to 01:48 PM November 02: 01:48 PM to 03:13 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

