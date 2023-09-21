Weekly Panchanga from September 22-28, 2023: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week is a significant one astrologically, as we will see both nakshatra transit of planets and the onset of the Autumnal Equinox. The Autumnal Equinox is the moment when the day and night are of equal length, and it marks the beginning of the fall season. Astrologically, the Autumnal Equinox is a time of balance and harmony, and it is a good time to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the coming year. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 22 (03:34 PM to 06:27 AM, Sep 23) and September 28 (06:28 AM to 01:48 AM, Sep 29)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 25 (11:55 AM to 05:00 AM, Sep 26) and September 27 (6:28 AM to 10:18 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Chitra nakshatra on September 23, Saturday, at 5:30 PM

Sun and Saturn placed at an angle of 150-degree on September 25, Monday, at 8:37 AM

Mercury and Jupiter placed at an angle of 120-degree on September 25, Monday, at 5:37 AM

Sun enters Hasta nakshatra on September 27, Wednesday, at 7:07 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Lalita Saptami (Friday, September 22): It is a day to celebrate the birth of Lalita Devi, one of the eight sakhis (close friends) of Radha, the companion of Lord Krishna. Lalita Devi is considered to be the embodiment of love, compassion, and beauty. Lalita Devi is also associated with the goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and the arts.

Durva Ashtami (Friday, September 22): It is a day to worship Durva grass, which is considered to be a sacred and auspicious plant in Hinduism. Durva grass is a type of grass that is found in India and other parts of Asia. It is often used in Hindu rituals, such as the worship of Ganesha, Lakshmi, and Shiva.

Autumnal equinox (Saturday, September 23): Astrologically, the autumnal equinox is a time of change and transition. Just as the days start to get shorter and the nights start to get longer, so too do our lives change and transition over time. Astrologically, the autumnal equinox marks the beginning of Libra season and the end of Virgo season. Libra is an air sign that is associated with balance, harmony, and relationships.

Vamana Jayanti (Tuesday, September 26): It is a day to celebrate the birth of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Vamana is considered to be the embodiment of humility, righteousness, and victory over evil. He is often depicted as a dwarf with a giant's heart.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 22: 11:00 AM to 12:31 PM

September 23: 09:29 AM to 11:00 AM

September 24: 05:03 PM to 06:33 PM

September 25: 07:58 AM to 09:29 AM

September 26: 03:31 PM to 05:01 PM

September 27: 12:29 PM to 02:00 PM

September 28: 01:59 PM to 03:29 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

