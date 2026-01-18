Weekly Tarot Card Readings for January 18-24, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: Judgement Mood: Three of Swords Career: Temperance A warm sense of comfort develops as you spend time with close family members this week. Emotional grounding stays strong and reassuring. In money matters, discretion becomes essential. Sharing too much information may invite unnecessary attention. Romantic harmony deepens when vulnerability is met with understanding. Trust grows when emotions are respected, not used as leverage. At work, brief phases of sluggishness or irritability may surface. A positive mindset helps maintain productivity. A countryside trip offers welcome relief from daily pressures. The slower pace feels refreshing. Paperwork linked to a plot purchase continues progressing well. Staying alert at work remains important. Clear boundaries protect your authority and prevent unnecessary interference. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between from January 18-24, 2026 (Pixabay)

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Strength Mood: The Lovers Career: Two of Wands The week unfolds with a noticeable sense of ease. Several encouraging shifts appear at the same time. Many feel drawn toward creative or marketing oriented roles, especially younger individuals seeking recognition and new challenges. Business partnerships need careful research before commitments are made. Rushing decisions could invite future complications. Romance gains an unexpected spark through simple gestures and natural charm. Fitness and stamina become priorities as you work consciously on energy levels. Family elders may disagree on certain matters. Staying an observer rather than a participant preserves peace. Frequent travel begins to feel tiring if not planned well. Avoid involvement in disputed property matters, as reputational strain is possible. Sudden changes gently push you toward a direction that feels better aligned with long-term goals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Four of Coins Mood: Justice Career: Eight of Cups Encouraging colleagues to think creatively boosts productivity this week. It also positions you as a thoughtful and effective leader. Reconnecting with friends and loved ones through a cheerful gathering refreshes your spirit. Emotional energy feels renewed. Financial stability allows you to think bigger. Expansion or investment-based ideas appear more realistic now. A romantic spark may arise unexpectedly. Someone leaves a lasting impression. Overprotective or overly cautious habits may limit growth. Embracing experiences more freely restores balance. Travel plans need careful organisation to avoid disruptions. A favourable residential property option appears for some. It promises long-term stability. Socially, you may briefly feel overlooked. This phase passes quickly. Students perform best by avoiding distractions. Focused study routines bring strong results.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Hierophant Career: Ten of Cups Allowing your team more autonomy improves overall output this week. Productivity rises, and your leadership presence strengthens naturally. Financial restraint proves beneficial now. Avoiding excess helps increase savings and reduces pressure. Romantic bonds grow deeper as your partner responds with warmth and sincerity. Emotional understanding feels reassuring. Consistent lifestyle choices keep health stable. Mental clarity improves with routine. Travel plans work smoothly when preparation is thorough. Minor issues are handled comfortably. Children may exaggerate small concerns. Calm guidance helps restore perspective. Commercial property opportunities appear encouraging for new investors. Legal matters that have lingered begin showing clarity. Closure feels closer than before. Students who remain disciplined stay academically strong. Overall, the week balances progress with personal stability, helping you manage multiple responsibilities with ease and confidence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: King of Coins Mood: The Fool Career: The Emperor Your management style and technical expertise strengthen your professional standing this week. Confidence grows through competence and clear execution. Keeping a close watch on spending habits improves financial security. Priorities become easier to define. Romance gains momentum through meaningful conversations and shared warmth. Emotional closeness feels reassuring. Health remains stable with the discipline of a new exercise routine. Energy levels improve gradually. A parent’s health, however, needs attentive care and patience. Travel out of town, for work or leisure, brings a refreshing change of pace. Favourable loan options make property-related goals feel more achievable. Students organise study schedules effectively and build strong routines. Despite multiple responsibilities, you still find time for activities that uplift your spirit. Overall, the week blends progress, emotional connection and renewed clarity.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Devil

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Hermit

Insights gained from experienced professionals support steady career growth. Their guidance brings clarity and confidence in decision-making. A trusted herbal remedy offers quick relief to your mother. This eases concern across the household. Financial ideas appear promising as you explore ways to grow capital. Careful evaluation remains essential. In love, your partner expresses affection subtly. Unspoken gestures carry deeper meaning. Focusing on immunity and mental steadiness improves overall well-being. Health shows visible stability. A journey with a colleague turns out pleasant and unexpectedly enriching. Joint property investments need caution and measured planning. Avoid rushing commitments. Those involved in research make notable progress. Clear thinking brings results. Expressing opinions confidently helps form meaningful connections. Overall, the week supports awareness, learning and steady forward movement.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Seven of Coins Mood: The Hermit Career: The Magician

A fortunate phase begins to take shape this week. Emotional and practical matters feel easier to handle. Physically demanding situations are managed with surprising strength and grace. Confidence grows steadily. A celebratory mood at home brings happiness to elders. Domestic harmony improves through shared joy. Business ventures appear promising, especially those aimed at long-term growth. Romance may feel delayed if emotions remain unspoken. Clear communication becomes important now. Energy levels need careful attention. Consistent self-care supports balance. Travel through hilly regions requires extra caution. Commercial investments may not meet expectations immediately. Patience proves wise. Academic and research pursuits benefit from sudden inspiration. Fresh ideas bring progress. Your helpful and considerate nature earns genuine appreciation. Social goodwill strengthens naturally.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: Knight of Coins Mood: Judgment

Career: The Fool Free time is spent improving your living space this week. The effort brings satisfaction and emotional grounding. Offering financial help at the right moment strengthens relationships. It may also prove beneficial in the future. Your partner plays a meaningful role in personal growth. Emotional depth increases through encouragement and support. Health remains stable with disciplined routines. Consistency works in your favour. Clearing misunderstandings among subordinates feels challenging at first. Calm handling eventually strengthens your authority. A luxurious vacation helps you rejuvenate and gain a fresh perspective. International property investments look tempting. Slow and detailed evaluation is essential. Students benefit from meticulous preparation as deadlines approach. Open conversations with friends reveal solutions that were not obvious earlier.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: Temperance Mood: Knight of Wands Career: Ten of Coins A high-energy rhythm defines the week. You remain active, alert and mentally engaged. Conscious efforts to heal bonds with parents restore warmth at home. Emotional stability improves steadily. Work productivity may slow if colleagues lack proper support. Teamwork becomes essential to maintain momentum. Early budget planning helps avoid unnecessary stress. Financial clarity brings reassurance. Romance flourishes through shared leisure and playful moments. Emotional closeness grows naturally. Enthusiasm needs moderation to protect health and stamina. Balance remains important. An invitation for an adventurous trip adds excitement and freshness. Rising property rates make selling older land financially rewarding. Students gain deeper insight through dedicated study. The week reminds you to stay centred and not allow external pressures to disturb your emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: Two of Swords Mood: The Hanged Man Career: The Empress Creating a supportive and engaging work environment becomes essential this week. Productivity improves when the team feels motivated and valued. Practical planning helps you manage family responsibilities with care and clarity. Business decisions demand caution. Preserving profitability should remain the priority. In love matters, emotional balance is necessary. Overenthusiasm may disturb harmony if not controlled. Adequate rest supports a disciplined routine and keeps exhaustion away. Energy levels feel more stable. Travel unfolds smoothly and leaves you with pleasant experiences. Selling property now feels premature. Waiting promises better outcomes. Students learn to view setbacks as chances to grow stronger. Self-belief improves through persistence. Your habit of taking initiative leads to innovative results. This reinforces confidence and highlights your capability.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: The Magician Mood: Two of Coins Career: The Tower A series of pleasant and unexpected developments brings freshness to the week. Your mood feels lighter and more optimistic. Adjusting your decision-making style improves workplace efficiency. Tasks are handled with greater creativity and ease. Family concerns are resolved smoothly when approached with compassion and originality. Timely solutions restore harmony. Financial stability remains strong. Comfort can be enjoyed without guilt or anxiety. A meeting with someone who shares your wavelength adds charm to romantic matters. Emotional connection feels natural. A refined lifestyle habit shows clear health benefits. Energy improves steadily. Extended travel may feel draining. Thoughtful scheduling helps conserve strength. Investing in practical kitchen upgrades proves beneficial in the long run. Meaningful discussions stimulate your intellect. Only a few notice the magnetic depth of your personality.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The World Mood: The Sun Career: Ten of Cups Professional interactions introduce you to influential people this week. They recognise your strengths and value your contribution. Your positive attitude inspires younger family members. This strengthens your position at home. Financial prospects appear encouraging. Opportunities begin aligning well with your skill set. In romance, clarity becomes essential. Certain choices now shape the future direction of the relationship. Staying practical helps you remain steady and composed. Health concerns ease when you focus on joyful moments and emotional lightness. Vacation plans may need slight adjustments to suit others’ needs. Flexibility proves helpful. Family property matters require a gentle and diplomatic approach. Avoid unnecessary conflict. Academically, a fresh outlook sharpens intellect and understanding. Recognition moves closer as your efforts start creating visible impact.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)