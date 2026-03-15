Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Here's what the tards has to say about each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Love: The Magician Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 15-21, 2026.

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Justice

This week may encourage you to focus more intentionally on your health as every other area appears balanced. A shift in lifestyle could help if you often work outdoors late and your body has been seeking steadier routines. Money matters seem stable, and family concerns are likely to resolve with supportive outcomes. Speaking boldly at work may bring appreciation and open new professional doors. Love feels encouraging since your partner may show unusual warmth and agree to most of your plans. Children may seek your guidance for an important project, and participating with them could create lasting memories. Travel appears pleasant, and academic clarity remains steady throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: King of Wands

This week may inspire caution as financial risks or professional gambles might not unfold favourably. An opportunity could still arise that allows you to display your true capability and reshape perceptions. Relationship concerns may clear when you address them early and honestly. Your emotional maturity may serve as your strength, helping you navigate delicate conversations effortlessly. Property matters may progress well as your networking skills attract profitable prospects. Family time appears joyful, and an outing could restore harmony. Romance seems to hold exciting promise as a meaningful connection may emerge soon. Home improvement ideas may appeal to you, and redoing interiors might bring a refreshing shift.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

This week may feel smoother once you reassure family members regarding your career choices or routines. Diplomatic conversations could ease their concerns and allow you to pursue goals confidently. Professional momentum looks strong as positivity fuels consistent efforts. Reviewing your investment plans may help secure future gains. Health might require more responsibility since ignoring discipline may delay desired fitness results. A romantic escape feels likely as you and your partner may crave a retreat away from daily chaos. Nature rich destinations or quiet hills could offer the serenity you have been longing for. Academic clarity remains high and travel plans appear refreshing.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Three of Swords

This week may require thoughtful decisions at work since impulsive actions could complicate professional progress. Including your team’s suggestions may elevate your leadership and win genuine respect. Fitness efforts may impress friends as your dedication begins showing results. Investments related to children or property may bring comfort and long-term satisfaction. Travel plans for a dream destination may start taking shape although postponing them for now could prove wise. A charming visitor may unexpectedly capture your attention, and romance may unfold subtly throughout the week. Family bonds appear warm, and academic matters stay organised.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Love: The Fool

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

This week may bring a sense of joy as rising income creates reasons to celebrate and feel more secure. Family support could help you overcome personal challenges that have lingered for a while. Children may plan an outing that fills your heart with delight. Your partner’s professional duties may limit intimate time, yet understanding their commitments may maintain harmony. Those living far from home may feel inspired to apply for leave and reconnect with loved ones. The second half of the week may carry uplifting news, and the possibility of a budding romance could brighten your mood. Travel and academic pursuits remain favourable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Love: Two of Wands Mood: Devil Career: The Moon This week may feel exceptionally rewarding as favourable developments arise across multiple areas of life. Energetic health may elevate your confidence and enthusiasm. Professional achievements seem likely since your dedication may draw early recognition from seniors. Strategic planning could protect you from potential challenges at work. A second honeymoon or a romantic holiday may unfold beautifully and deepen emotional closeness. Social circles may expand as people gravitate toward your charm and leadership. Family bonds remain warm, and financial matters appear steady. Travel and academic efforts also progress smoothly, creating a balanced and joyful week.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

This week may guide you toward achieving renewed balance in your personal and professional worlds. A new family member may bring joy and lift everyone’s spirits. Increased workload in the private sector may feel demanding, yet your partner’s steadfast support may help you navigate it gracefully. Building physical and mental stamina may prove essential as fresh challenges emerge at work. You may end the week with a sense of triumph as responsibilities align in your favour. Parents may feel delighted as wedding plans for a child finally take shape. Travel, finances and academics appear steady as your calm outlook influences good outcomes.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Judgment

This week may flow smoothly if you remain attentive to property matters and avoid impulsive decisions. Online schemes promising quick riches may tempt you, but caution could protect your finances. Fitness goals may require additional commitment as consistency becomes essential. Recognition in creative or performance related fields appears possible, especially if you stay focused. A business deal may demand clever negotiation to ensure favourable results. Romantic moments look promising as your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful outing. New feelings for someone unexpected may cause confusion, yet also bring a sense of excitement.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Cups

This week may feel uplifting as health improves and your routine begins to stabilise. Unexpected expenses may arise but prior financial planning could help you manage them comfortably. Quick decision making may place you in consideration for senior roles at work. Romantic developments appear charming since someone charismatic may draw your attention and spark strong emotions. Family gatherings may create warmth and nostalgia as shared memories bring everyone closer. Celebrations may unfold joyfully and a sense of achievement could inspire you to host loved ones. Travel plans, academics and professional outcomes look favourable throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Love: The Hermit Mood: The Tower Career: Two of Coins This week may emphasise self-improvement as your composed energy encourages progress in various areas of life. Financial discipline may become necessary since overspending could affect long-term savings. A trip to your hometown may lighten your mood and reconnect you with treasured memories. Property-related investments, especially those involving cryptocurrency, may require deeper research to avoid missteps. Collaboration with a colleague may evolve into a promising business venture. Some of you may feel delighted to finally book the vehicle you have been eyeing. Family and romantic life remain supportive as emotional balance strengthens your confidence.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

This week may bring new opportunities at work as fresh projects allow you to showcase creativity and leadership. Past disappointments in love may fade as you evolve through experience and emotional insight. Adventurous activities may attract you and your strong health may help you explore them fully. Financial decisions related to long term investments may benefit from careful analysis. Real estate matters appear favourable and mergers or acquisitions may proceed smoothly. Family support stays consistent and travel may open fresh perspectives. Academic growth remains steady as you refine your goals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

This week may drift pleasantly as calm energy surrounds you and invites a more relaxed approach. Strict diets may feel unnecessary since gentle morning exercise and fresh air could work wonders for your well-being. Emotional priorities may shift as you learn to choose meaningful relationships over superficial interactions. Wearing your heart openly may still be rewarding if you blend emotion with practical judgement. Professional seniors may notice your attention to detail, and this recognition may benefit you soon. Family interactions may require patience and your spouse may look for reassurance. Travel and finances remain stable while romance offers steady warmth.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)