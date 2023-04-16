Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 16 to April 22, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Love: World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Eight of Coins

This week, health may get a boost with dietary supplements or a new exercise routine. Family relationships may be harmonious, and spending time with grandparents may bring joy. You may be confused by your partner’s mood swings, so communication and understanding may be needed. Professionally, government job-seekers may face disappointment. Your cash flow is likely to be smooth and sufficient for your needs. Travel may bring adventure and new experiences into your life. Graduate students may find academic aspects to be promising. Socially, connecting with a new friend circle may be rewarding. Incorporating Vastu principles in property may prove beneficial. Keep a positive outlook and focus on the good, even in challenging times.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Two of wands

This week, there is the possibility of increasing in annual turnover for some. Professionally, you may be given a leadership role and excel in it. Health may be stable, but incorporating a gym routine could lead to positive changes. A youngster’s achievement may be celebrated and bring cheer to family members. Romance may be turbulent, but your spouse’s support can improve things. For some, there is a strong possibility of a pilgrimage trip or religious sojourn. Property deals may bring moderate profit for real estate personnel. Academically, a scholarship may be likely for some. Social life may be fulfilling, and you may connect with new people. Remember to focus on the good and stay positive, even in challenging times. Keep pushing forward, and success may be in store for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

The romance may be exciting this week, and spending quality time with your partner may bring joy. Financial gains may increase, and wealth enhancement opportunities may arise. Health may benefit by focusing on a healthy and timely diet. Changes may yield positive results. Unfortunately, the professional front may throw up challenges. New job-searchers may face disappointment initially. Domestic responsibilities may keep you busy in family life. Avoid losing your cool. An adventure trip may become a reality for some. Dealing with tenants may require attention and tact this week. Academically, virtual learning may be an option for some. Household help may be needed to maintain a balance in workload at home. Remember to stay positive and take things one day at a time, even facing challenges.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Cups

This week, you may excel in your job or receive an unexpected opportunity. On the domestic front, there is a strong possibility of resolving any differences or tensions. Finding a workout buddy or joining an athletic club may enhance your routine. Financial returns may streamline with some effort. Investment planning and savings may be necessary. Romance may be stable, but a proposal may be likely for some. Property matters look excellent, and investing in commercial property may be beneficial. A vacation idea may get some natives and their friends excited. Academically, assignments may be due and focusing on them may lead to success. Temptations may arise, so it’s important to stay focused and not give in to distractions. Remember to prioritize and focus on the things that matter most to you. Success may be near, so keep pushing forward.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Cups

This week, Leos may excel professionally due to teamwork. Be a team player to achieve goals. Take care of your health, and practice yoga or exercise daily to maintain good stamina. There’s a chance for business expansion on the financial front, but it might be moderate. At home, you need to compromise and make sacrifices for your family’s sake. This week seems good on the romantic front, and it might be an excellent time to tie the knot. You might have to spend some money on property renovation. Also, a family vacation might be beneficial and help mend ties. For academics, an internship programme may be advantageous. Volunteering could be a good choice for some on the social front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Magician

As the week begins, you may need to pay close attention to your health. Incorporating good nutrition and exercise habits may help you to feel better. In the professional realm, you may find that things are moving along slowly. Take this opportunity to lead a prestigious project or brush up on your skills. In your family life, a new member may join your household, or you may need to navigate some conflicts with loved ones. Your romantic life may experience some turbulence, but remember that nothing is ever truly short-lived. This week, consider taking a solo holiday to refresh your spirit and explore new places. If you are a student, group learning could be a great option for you right now. Those looking to buy or sell property may find moderate success this week. Social endeavours may prove fruitful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Ace of Coins

Career: The Star

Family relationships are set to thrive this week. You will feel closer to your loved ones and enjoy a harmonious time with them. Financially, things are looking good for you. You may even consider taking out a loan or borrowing to invest in a new venture. Career-wise, consider updating your resume or seeking a recommendation to improve your chances of landing your dream job. You may feel a stronger emotional attachment to your partner on the romantic front. You could also consider renovating your home and improving its interiors. Some can enjoy a fun-filled time at an amusement park. On the academic front, consider pursuing hybrid learning. Pets may bring some joy and comfort to your life. Focus on weight loss to improve your health this week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgement

Career: Justice

It may be a gainful week for Scorpios. You may come across some excellent opportunities, so consider them carefully. Consider incorporating healthy foods and green vegetables into your diet to maintain your health momentum. Romance may throw in a surprise, and some may reignite an old passion. Seek advice from your family elders, as they may offer valuable insight. Profession successes may remain low, but consider part-time jobs or freelancing to increase your income. You may get a good deal in property investment. But make sure to conduct background verification before investing. Travel may not be the best idea this week, so focus on time management in your academic pursuits. Also, a new neighbour may bring some excitement into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

Your family life will be excellent this week, and you can expect the support and guidance of your elders. In terms of health, a morning walk is recommended for a healthy start to the day. Finance may be moderate this week, with some past returns coming in. Unfortunately, your profession may face some setbacks or disappointments. On the bright side, your travel prospects are excellent, and an

impromptu trip may be in store. Some may be able to put the downpayment for their dream home. Romantic ties are expected to be stable, but quality time with your loved one can make all the difference. You may benefit from a good rapport with your instructor or mentor in academic endeavours. It’s a good time to make independent decisions in other aspects of your life. Remember, with patience and effort, you can turn any development into a positive one.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Queen of Coins

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: King of Wands

This week, your professional expertise will be at its peak. You’ll be able to increase your efficiency and productivity in the workplace. Rituals and traditions may bring you closer to your loved ones in family matters. In finance, it’s time to review your business plans to ensure that you’re on the right track. However, you may face some health problems that may require you to focus on cardio exercises and a healthy lifestyle. In terms of romance, fidelity and trust are key. If you’re committed to your partner, make sure to show it. Property-related matters will work in your favour. Expert advice may help you in making the right decisions. Travel may not be your best bet this week, but you can use this time to improve your study skills.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Four of Wands

Your health is in excellent condition this week, so make the most of it by engaging in meditation and yoga. Your finances are looking very good, and it may be a good time to consider investment opportunities. In your romantic life, things may turn exciting with the possibility of a surprise date on the horizon. Professionally, you may be considering a career switch. But taking your time before making any hasty decisions is best. Unfortunately, family relationships are not great right now. It may be helpful to listen to the opinions of others and consider their point of view. Some may focus on home improvement projects to improve the vibe of the house. Unforeseen weather conditions may impact your travel plans, so be prepared for changes. Some secrets may be revealed on the social front, so be open to surprises.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Strength

Your health and fitness may reach a new level this week. You should take advantage of it by continuing to prioritize self-care. Activities like exercise, healthy eating, and getting enough rest may help. You have promising professional opportunities for growth and advancement. However, your finances may not be as strong as you would like them to be. So be sure to review your budget and consider making adjustments where necessary. In matters of the heart, you can expect some positive developments. So, enjoy spending quality time with your significant other. Family matters may not be as positive, with tensions or conflicts arising. It’s important to communicate clearly and seek the advice of trusted elders to resolve any issues. Short travel plans may be in the pipeline. But be cautious when making property investments, as it may not be the best time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

