Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 5-11, 2026

This week may start with a little irritation, mostly because people around you won’t move at your speed. Let them be. You will get better results by staying clear, not loud. One pending matter finally starts shifting. By midweek, your mood also feels lighter.
You may not feel like sharing much this week, and that is fine. Sometimes silence helps more than long explanations. Money or home-related thinking stays on your mind, but nothing looks out of control. Just stay steady. A small practical decision will help you feel more settled.
Too many things, too many voices, too many opinions. That is the mood this week. Do not jump into every conversation. Watch who is being real and who is just talking. Once your mind settles, your next step becomes obvious. Try not to answer everything instantly.
This week feels a little emotional, but in a revealing way. You may understand your own heart better now. Do not force yourself to be available for everyone. Protect your peace first. That matters more this week. A little rest will also do wonders for you.
You are being noticed, even when you are doing very little to ask for attention. So carry yourself properly. A small clash of ego is possible, but honestly, it is beneath you. Put energy into what has real value. Someone may quietly appreciate your support too.
You will be tempted to fix ten things together. Please don’t. This week works better when you handle one issue properly and move on. In personal matters also, ease up a bit. Not everything needs correcting. A calmer approach will save your energy.
Something that was emotionally messy starts becoming clearer now. Maybe a person, maybe a decision, maybe your own feelings. Stop saying yes just to keep things smooth. This week, honesty helps more than adjustment. Even a small truth spoken at the right time can help.
There is depth in this week, and you will feel it. You may notice things people are not saying directly. Trust that instinct. Also, one old emotional weight needs to be dropped now. You have carried it enough. Not every memory deserves fresh energy from you.
Your mind wants freedom, but life may ask for discipline first. Finish what is hanging, then enjoy the lighter side of the week. A sudden message or plan change can happen, but it may actually work in your favour. Stay flexible and don’t resist every change.
This week is not dramatic, just a little heavy in parts. You may feel responsible for too much again. Try not to do that. Someone close may simply need softness from you, not advice, not solutions. You also need a little emotional breathing space.
Your head may feel crowded this week. Too many thoughts can make even easy things look confusing. Step back where needed. A new idea around work or future planning has potential, but only if you give it full attention. Reduce distractions wherever you can.
This week has a softer pace. Things may not happen loudly, but they are moving. You may quietly understand why something got delayed or why someone felt distant. Trust your inner sense, but keep one foot in reality too. Gentle patience will work better than pressure.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Day: Monday
Dr. Madhu Kotiya
(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)
Dr. Madhu Kotiya is a spiritual counselor, energy healer, clairvoyant psychic, tarot reader, and numerologist with over 25 years of experience in the field of spiritual guidance and occult sciences. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation for helping people find clarity during emotionally difficult and spiritually confusing phases of life. Her work focuses on guiding individuals through relationship concerns, personal struggles, energetic imbalances, and questions around purpose and direction.
She is the founder of Wicca India: School of Magick and Occult Sciences, where she teaches a wide range of subjects including tarot, spell casting, psychic development, energy healing, protection practices, and other spiritual sciences. Known for her practical and relatable teaching style, Dr. Kotiya has made complex spiritual subjects easier to understand for modern learners while still preserving their depth and authenticity.
Numerology is also an important part of her work. She uses it as a powerful tool to understand personal patterns, life cycles, strengths, challenges, and timing, helping people gain deeper self-awareness and insight into their path.
What sets Dr. Madhu Kotiya apart is her ability to combine intuition, experience, and grounded guidance in a way that feels both personal and accessible. Through her readings, healing sessions, teachings, and spiritual mentorship, she continues to inspire people to reconnect with their inner strength and move forward with greater clarity and confidence.Read More