Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 5-11, 2026

Aries (March 21 – April 19) This week may start with a little irritation, mostly because people around you won’t move at your speed. Let them be. You will get better results by staying clear, not loud. One pending matter finally starts shifting. By midweek, your mood also feels lighter. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between April 5-11, 2026.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You may not feel like sharing much this week, and that is fine. Sometimes silence helps more than long explanations. Money or home-related thinking stays on your mind, but nothing looks out of control. Just stay steady. A small practical decision will help you feel more settled.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Too many things, too many voices, too many opinions. That is the mood this week. Do not jump into every conversation. Watch who is being real and who is just talking. Once your mind settles, your next step becomes obvious. Try not to answer everything instantly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) This week feels a little emotional, but in a revealing way. You may understand your own heart better now. Do not force yourself to be available for everyone. Protect your peace first. That matters more this week. A little rest will also do wonders for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Leo (July 23 – August 22) You are being noticed, even when you are doing very little to ask for attention. So carry yourself properly. A small clash of ego is possible, but honestly, it is beneath you. Put energy into what has real value. Someone may quietly appreciate your support too.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) You will be tempted to fix ten things together. Please don’t. This week works better when you handle one issue properly and move on. In personal matters also, ease up a bit. Not everything needs correcting. A calmer approach will save your energy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Something that was emotionally messy starts becoming clearer now. Maybe a person, maybe a decision, maybe your own feelings. Stop saying yes just to keep things smooth. This week, honesty helps more than adjustment. Even a small truth spoken at the right time can help.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) There is depth in this week, and you will feel it. You may notice things people are not saying directly. Trust that instinct. Also, one old emotional weight needs to be dropped now. You have carried it enough. Not every memory deserves fresh energy from you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Your mind wants freedom, but life may ask for discipline first. Finish what is hanging, then enjoy the lighter side of the week. A sudden message or plan change can happen, but it may actually work in your favour. Stay flexible and don’t resist every change.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) This week is not dramatic, just a little heavy in parts. You may feel responsible for too much again. Try not to do that. Someone close may simply need softness from you, not advice, not solutions. You also need a little emotional breathing space.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Saturday

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Your head may feel crowded this week. Too many thoughts can make even easy things look confusing. Step back where needed. A new idea around work or future planning has potential, but only if you give it full attention. Reduce distractions wherever you can.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Saturday

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) This week has a softer pace. Things may not happen loudly, but they are moving. You may quietly understand why something got delayed or why someone felt distant. Trust your inner sense, but keep one foot in reality too. Gentle patience will work better than pressure.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Monday

Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)

Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: 98732-83331