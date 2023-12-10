Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 10 to December 16, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Strength Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Magician

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Career: The Star

This is a good week to dive headfirst into your plans. You may find success in the coming weeks and months if you devote more time to improving your abilities. Some of you can get to work planning a party for an out-of-town relative. Investing money with future obligations in mind would set the stage for financial success. As you commit to protecting each other’s feelings, your romantic relationship may deepen. The benefits of mental and physical wellness may be experienced by you. You might feel down and stressed out if you venture on a solo trip. Saving money by selling real estate or land to relatives can be a great option this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

This week could bring you some exciting new opportunities. If you maintain your confidence, you will do well in the job interview. You may find yourself at odds with your loved ones as a result of life’s pressures. To better one’s financial standing, businessmen would do well to experiment with a variety of enterprises. You can restore harmony to your romantic partnership through open communication and total forgiveness. Improve your diet by eating more raw fruits and vegetables and avoiding processed foods. Any property issues that have been lingering will be resolved this week. Travelling at short notice can often be stressful and expensive. You may notice a growing curiosity in civic and spiritual pursuits.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Tower

Career: The Sun

You can anticipate a week filled with positive developments. You can always be one step ahead of the competition if you take a novel approach to your work. Disregarding parental guidance could vitiate the family’s joyous atmosphere. The financial benefits of investing in a luxury car may not be as lucrative as you might think. This is the week when your plans to make love, the foundation of your life forever, are most likely to come to fruition. With your robust health, you can easily overcome difficult challenges. Do not make any plans involving trekking, hiking, or other outdoor activities; they may tire you out. You could incur unforeseen costs if you decide to purchase the disputed land. Your drive to strike out on your own is what will ultimately lead to your success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Three of Coins

New possibilities may grace your path this week. The workplace would respond very favourably to even the smallest of your efforts this week. Now is as good a time as any to mend fences with a sibling at home. You may be presented with a lucrative investment opportunity that you simply cannot pass up. You might compete at a high level in sports if you want to stay in shape. A group trip is guaranteed to be a blast for everyone involved. It’s possible that students will achieve their academic goals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The World

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

You may experience pleasant surprises as the week unfolds. You can look forward to taking on more responsibility in the workplace. Marriage prospects for eligible family members may look up very soon. It is possible that old investments will turn a small profit this week. Difference of opinion on the love front may affect your peace of mind. Better to keep a low profile when it comes to relationships. Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of travelling to another location before making any final decisions. Investing in properties before they hit the market is one of the simplest and most lucrative ways to earn profit. Putting in honest effort will bring greater rewards in the form of the fulfilment of one’s goals.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Temperance

This week, see change as an opportunity for development. Things on the professional front might not go as planned if there is no clearly defined process. In times of need, you can usually count on assistance from your older siblings. As your success grows, you can expect more money to come in from various sources. Those who have been together for a while may decide to start a family by getting married. For the sake of your health, you might try out a new form of physical activity. It is likely that you will have a great time arranging a vacation for your loved one. There is potential for large profits when investing in and selling older buildings. Your best interests would be jeopardised if you engaged in dishonest behaviour.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Five of Swords

This week could bring you a number of unexpected advantages. Some people may soon find work opportunities abroad. In order to bring back peace and harmony, everyone in the family must do their part and make some compromises. Temptation, especially with regard to money, should be avoided at all costs. If you and your partner feel emotionally closer to one another, you may experience a surge of

passionate feelings. If you want to stay healthy, changing your diet and getting more sleep could help. A trip to a foreign country can be an inspiring experience, but it can also put a strain on your finances. Property disputes can be difficult to resolve even with legal representation. You will have the ability to take the lead this week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Empress

This week brings with it new opportunities, so keep an open mind. Difficult circumstances will present an opportunity to implement novel ideas in your professional life. You and your loved ones will most likely get together to celebrate something soon. Putting money into debt-based funds is a secure way to invest for high returns. It is possible that your love life will improve once you are able to devote more time to your partner. You can keep your fitness level up with just healthy eating and some light exercise. You could persuade your friends to take a trip to a sacred site. This week is a great time to buy the house you have been eyeing. Students who do well in exams are those who take the time to review their material.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The Sun

This week will bring some unexpected turns, so brace yourself. Your professional goals are unlikely to be met through half-hearted efforts. The addition of a new member to the family is sure to bring smiles to everyone’s faces. For some people, a side hustle will be a great way to supplement their income. If you have the chance to do so this week, express your romantic feelings. If you have not seen any improvement in your health despite regular gym attendance, maybe it is time to shake things up. Some of you may qualify for subsidized overseas vacations. Real estate transactions in more rural areas have the potential to yield high returns. The social scene may be particularly taxing and wearying this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: King of Wands

You can anticipate a week full of diverse experiences. Finding polished salespeople may prove challenging on the professional front. Pleasant interactions with loved ones are possible if you make an effort to be accommodating. It may be necessary to put off buying necessities and putting off major investment plans if money is tight. Going out to dinner and a movie could be a fun date night for you and your significant other. With a fresh perspective, you could find relief from nagging health issues. A trip to the mountains may help you feel better and increase your appreciation for the natural world. Due to rising property values, investing in commercial real estate can be lucrative. By doing good things, you will win over the heart of someone who is not in favour of you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

For some, this week may be a complete mixed bag. On the professional front, your best efforts may go unnoticed by those who truly matter. Involve everyone in the family in making decisions, big and small to maintain peace and harmony. If you don’t want to disrupt finances, you’d better watch your careless spending. Your partner may be planning a big surprise for you, and it could be as big as a marriage proposal. Take the help of your sense of humour and positive thoughts to overcome health problems. It’s possible that escaping city life will ease the stresses of daily life. Listen to the advice of loved ones before making a major purchase like a home. Your desire to learn more will increase as you come up with novel solutions to problems.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Tower

Career: Hierophant

The week is on your side, so dive headfirst into your objectives. You can expect to be rewarded for the honest work you put in at your company. More consideration should be given to how children are growing and changing. This week seems like a good time to put some of your extra cash into the stock market and earn profit. You may manage to spend quality time with your significant other despite your busy schedule. Maintaining a healthy body and mind can be accomplished through a combination of regular exercise and deep breathing exercises. Exploring uncharted lands can throw up unexpected challenges, so be prepared. Apartment investments should be made based on location rather than price. Thanks to your creativity and risk-taking, you may make steady progress.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach