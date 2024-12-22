Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 22 to 28, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Empress Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords

You might have a promising opportunity to succeed in your career, as your skills and professionalism could catch the eye of key influencers. This recognition may boost your reputation and status. At home, a sense of harmony and contentment is likely to prevail, providing emotional stability. However, financial concerns may surface due to overspending, prompting the need for a fresh investment plan. In relationships, clear and open communication with your partner is essential to avoid misunderstandings and tension. Stress at work could leave you feeling drained, so prioritizing your health and well-being is crucial. For those planning international travel, careful preparation is necessary to prevent any unpleasant incidents. Family dynamics, particularly the involvement of elderly relatives, might add complexity to ongoing property negotiations. On the academic front, students are expected to receive excellent exam results, reflecting their hard work and dedication. Socially, you'll find it easy to connect with new people, as your friendly nature will attract those around you, allowing you to form meaningful friendships effortlessly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Coins

This week may be busy for Taureans, with a demanding schedule that could leave little room for relaxation. On the professional front, you may benefit from some encouraging feedback or praise to boost your motivation. Engaging the children in entertaining activities can uplift the mood at home and create a more cheerful atmosphere. If your romantic relationship feels stagnant, it might be time to reignite the passion and reconnect emotionally. Prioritize your health, as overexertion could lead to exhaustion or other issues. Be cautious with your finances, as poor management may result in significant setbacks. Planning a trip or getaway with loved ones could provide a much-needed escape from routine stress, offering the chance to relax and recharge. Seeking wise guidance can help resolve property matters more swiftly. Students will thrive academically if they dedicate themselves fully to their studies, unlocking their full capabilities. Finally, nurturing your social connections and maintaining a balanced social life will be crucial to your overall well-being and happiness this week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: The World

Career: Eight of Coins

This week presents opportunities for career advancement and a potential increase in income by switching jobs. Diversifying your sources of income could enhance your ability to save and make wise investments. However, couples in committed relationships might face tension if communication issues are not addressed promptly. On the brighter side, you may find joy in spending quality time with family members, leaving you wishing for more of such moments. Socializing with close friends is likely to be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. Your vacation plans could take shape and possibly materialize soon. Additionally, you might begin to see modest financial gains from real estate deals this week. Students have a chance to excel in crucial exams and leave a lasting impression. To alleviate stress and anxiety, a soothing massage could prove beneficial, helping you relax and find peace. Engaging in social activities may also pave the way for long-term success, offering both personal satisfaction and future growth. Overall, this week brings a mix of professional opportunities, personal joys, and relaxation, provided challenges are handled with care.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

Maintaining a healthy diet and exercising consistently can lead to significant improvements in your overall well-being. With determination, you might receive well-earned recognition in your career. This week, you could feel inclined to share news of your romantic relationship with those around you. However, your enthusiasm may not be shared by all, as loved ones could react with less excitement, potentially leading to conflicts at home. Managing your expenses wisely is crucial to preventing financial difficulties; avoid unnecessary or impulsive spending. If you're traveling, unforeseen circumstances might prompt a change in your departure plans. On a positive note, property-related disputes may be resolved quickly and in your favor. For students, completing challenging tasks might come easier than expected. Meanwhile, fostering strong communication and understanding within your social group can help create a more harmonious environment, smoothing out any potential misunderstandings or conflicts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Nine of Coins

This week, a structured and disciplined lifestyle may positively impact your health. At work, improved communication with colleagues can lead to acquiring new skills. For married couples, a quiet, intimate event will likely strengthen their bond, bringing joy and comfort. A home celebration of a special occasion could lift everyone's spirits, creating a cheerful atmosphere. When it comes to financial matters, approach them with caution and focus; neglecting important tasks could lead to unfavorable consequences. Avoid impulsive road trips—planning a well-thought-out, relaxing vacation would be much wiser. If you're considering buying a house, you might come across an attractive offer. Students finishing their studies are likely to perform well in exams, achieving satisfactory results. Prioritize spending time with loved ones, as this could enhance your emotional well-being. By the latter half of the week, your mental clarity and outlook are expected to improve significantly, contributing to a more positive and balanced mindset overall.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

You will likely want to learn more about your partner, which can enhance the bond between you two. Building deeper connections can strengthen your relationship, leading to greater emotional intimacy. Financially, you are expected to remain stable throughout the week. Even if you indulge in a few luxuries, it won't significantly impact your savings. Some of you may receive recognition for your hard work and accomplishments, bringing a sense of satisfaction. Although stress may make you feel tense, it's crucial to prioritize your physical well-being. Ensure you're getting enough rest, as neglecting sleep can negatively affect your health. Trust that your decisions are the right ones for you. However, work-related scrutiny could hinder your productivity, so try not to let it overwhelm you. If you're traveling, take extra care to avoid injuries and stay healthy. Real estate ventures could present lucrative opportunities to grow your wealth. For students, this week might be challenging as they strive to meet academic expectations.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

Support from family members will play a key role in your success this week, making it easier to reach your goals. Your health might improve significantly if you adopt better dietary habits and adjust your exercise routine. However, misunderstandings could arise, potentially straining your romantic relationship. Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true, especially those promising quick financial gains. The workweek is likely to go smoothly as your decisions will align well with your professional goals. If you need a break from your current environment, a trip could offer a refreshing change. Real estate negotiations may result in favorable outcomes for all involved. Students may find themselves capable of producing satisfactory and original work, although challenges may arise. Staying patient and resisting impulsive actions will help ensure everything works out smoothly. You might also find yourself putting others' emotions and needs ahead of your own, showing your compassionate nature.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: Five of Wands

Your financial situation seems to be stable, with the potential for money to come in from various avenues. Taking an active approach at work might open the door to promotions or salary increases. On the personal front, some of you may struggle with committing fully to your relationship, leading to possible strain. It's essential to prioritize your health issues and take action before they worsen. At home, the busy schedules of family members may prevent quality time together. Travel plans might face disruptions, as some friends could cancel at the last minute. If you're considering a property deal, it's crucial to thoroughly examine the paperwork to avoid any unexpected clauses. Students are likely to outperform expectations in their academic pursuits, offering a positive outlook.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

Joining a new sport can significantly boost your fitness and health, offering an exciting way to stay active. Investments made earlier are likely to see considerable appreciation, bringing you financial benefits. Expressing your true emotions to your partner can deepen your relationship and foster stronger emotional connections. A little kindness and care can help reduce stress and bring peace at home, improving family harmony. The tasks or projects you start working on this week are set to show positive results in the near future. Traveling abroad may open doors to many favorable opportunities and experiences. If you have recently purchased property, this could be an ideal time to sell, as the market is likely to be in your favor. Students may perform better academically by adopting a fresh approach or a new perspective toward their studies. Your optimistic attitude will motivate you to aim for higher achievements and pursue new aspirations, encouraging personal growth.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Tower

Mood: Judgement

Career: Ten of Coins

Your likelihood of success may improve as you begin adopting a more optimistic mindset. This week, you'll find a sense of peace and love within the safety of your home. The bond with your partner could strengthen as you spend quality time together, deepening your connection. Financially, you are in a comfortable position, enabling you to indulge in luxury purchases without worry. However, your physical well-being may demand immediate attention, urging you to prioritize health-related matters. At work, challenges may arise, and you’ll need to remain resilient and self-assured to handle any difficulties that come your way. It might be wise to postpone unnecessary travel for a better time. A family elder may secure a lucrative financial deal, particularly through real estate, boosting your overall financial situation. For students, this week promises significant academic achievements, reflecting their hard work. While emotions may run high, it’s important to avoid rushing to conclusions or making impulsive decisions. Thoughtful consideration will serve you better in the long run, ensuring more balanced and effective outcomes.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Hermit

Career: King of Wands

Spending time with loved ones often brings out the best qualities in an Aquarian. The atmosphere at home is expected to be cheerful and full of good energy. There's a strong chance that your significant other may take the next step and propose, leading to a deeper commitment. Financially, you might find opportunities to save more and invest in high-yield ventures. However, you may need to focus on improving certain weaknesses to stay ahead in your career. Recurrent health issues could leave you feeling frustrated, so it's important to take care of yourself. It may be wise to postpone your planned trip until a more favorable time. For those looking to sell family property, this could be a lucrative period with significant profits. Students, by addressing their challenges and concentrating on their studies, are likely to achieve success in upcoming exams.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords

This week holds potential for personal and professional growth. At work, your dedication may be acknowledged through financial rewards, boosting your confidence. Relationships may offer emotional support and security in your love life, bringing comfort during challenging moments. Strengthening family ties by engaging in meaningful conversations with older relatives can enhance your sense of belonging. Business travellers may face obstacles on their journeys, so preparation is key. Those in the real estate industry might need to navigate a sensitive period with care. On the academic front, new resources or study techniques could help you achieve better results, leading to personal satisfaction. There’s also a chance your social standing could improve, bringing recognition for your hard work. If you’ve been considering a career change or exploring a new market, now could be the right moment to take that leap and pursue fresh opportunities. Stay open to change, as it may lead to success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

