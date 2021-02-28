Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 28-March 6

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Initiatives taken on the work front are likely to make you a senior’s favourite. You will manage to earn handsome gain with timely action. Students must pull up their socks to improve their showing in an exam or competition. You may accomplish something important this week. Planning to buy property might help in exploring new horizons for you, your family.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Green





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Promising opportunities are likely to come your way. A routine job is likely to take up a lot of your time at work. Excellent showing on the academic front will be a huge morale booster. Harmonious atmosphere will have a positive reflection on family’s youngsters. You are likely to be clouded under the magic spell of hope. You succeed in maintaining distance from culinary excesses.

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Subordinates are likely to help in completing an important project in time. More effort will be needed to maintain lead on the academic front. Those looking to rekindle romance need to be confident. Those suffering from chronic ailment may make speedy recovery. Those planning to buy property may finalise the deal. Guard your tongue from hurting the sentiments of your relatives.

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Two of Cups

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Diplomatic relationships will give you the chance to display your intelligence and creativity with aplomb. Lax attitude may hamper academic progress. You’re likely to enjoy a lovely time, as Cupid is on your side this week. Purchasing property under construction may bode well for the future.

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: World

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Enjoy the good fortune headed your way this week. Efforts will be needed to make your mark on the work front. Students are likely to seek expert guidance to resolve doubts. Success of someone close in the family will encourage you to improve your performance. Romantic entanglement would add spice to your happiness. You may need to seek professional help to acquire your dream home.

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Wands

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You are likely to thwart competition on the academic front with exceptional work. Interesting new opportunities await you on the work front. You’re likely to get a golden opportunity to rekindle an old romance. Enlist the support of senior family members in your career ambitions. Inheritance is likely to come your way this week. You may find time to pursue creative pursuits.

Love: Magician

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You need to prioritise work on urgent basis to continue smooth sailing on the work front. You will fare well in an exam or competition on the academic front. You may get to meet your partner after long separation. Financial gains remain on the high side. The week is a good time to conquer difficult tasks you have been putting off for long.

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Praise, accolades for good work will encourage you to give your best at work. Speculative trading is likely to bring handsome gains. Take time to strengthen bond with your partner in a simple, heartfelt way. Enjoy this mood of boundless energy, but don’t throw caution to the winds. You may get to renew long-missed ties in a family function. Avoid venturing into a jointly held property project for now.

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Financially, you will be on a steady wicket with prudent dealings. This week may bring some confusing moments on the work front, but you’ll make right decisions. You will be able to effectively balance work and home concerns. Your wit and charm will enable you to attract the attention of the one you like. A long drive along a scenic route will help you unwind. Confirm your aims, keep your range focussed.

Love: Justice

Mood: Judgment

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Professional prospects are set to brighten, as promising opportunities come your way. Secure financial position may encourage you to consider long-term plans. Your dream person may reciprocate romantic overturns. You remain in an upbeat mood regarding the performance of a child. Visit to a pilgrimage place with family is on the cards.

Love: Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

The week promises several positive developments. You’re likely to get the opportunity to consolidate your position on the work front. You may come into big money, as past investments brighten your finances. You may be hard-pressed for time on the academic front. Those in love are likely to enjoy a memorable time in the company of their partner. Plans for travel may be disrupted by a loss or conflict.

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Enjoy new connections, they may offer networking opportunities. Focus on your goals and listen to expert advice. This is a good week to renew connections you’ve missed for long. Plans to spend time in a romantic place with partner will bring much joy. False assurance of returning loaned amount may cause some distress. Legal disputes may crop up in ancestral property.

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Chariot

Career: King of Cups

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon





