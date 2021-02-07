Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 7-February 13

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Recognition is likely to come your way for your diligence and dedication on the work front. Good returns are likely to motivate you to venture into business or speculative trading. Parents’ unilateral decisions may disturb harmony at home. Someone may try to flatter you with ulterior motive. You may have to undertake a long journey this week. Your search for a house may enter final phase.

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Devil

Career: Knight of Cups

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Your creativity and enthusiasm would enable you to impress seniors at work. Unexpected financial windfall may help you to write off old debts. Timely help on the family front will help solve many problems. New romance will be exciting, but don’t lose focus. Outing with friends may turn out to be underwhelming. Maintain distance from gossip, backbiting.

Love: King of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You may enter a period of professional excellence with rewards, promotion in the offing. Prosperous money-making opportunity may knock on your doors this week. You may remain in the limelight on the social front. You may have to give ear to grievances on the family front. You need to dig deeper into the property deal coming your way.

Love: Judgement

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Moon

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

The week is most opportune for professional and personal growth. Those contemplating to start own business may take the plunge, stars are poised favourably. You need to step up efforts on academic front. You may get a chance to spend a memorable time with romantic partner after long. Those suffering from chronic ailments will find relief shortly. Don’t spend too much money on real estate.

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Tower

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

It is an auspicious week to bring changes by adopting a more balanced attitude. You need to formulate new strategies to improve results on the work front. Study market trends properly to make a profitable investment. You may need to be a sounding board for troubled family members. Romantic partner may have a pleasant surprise in store for you.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Emperor

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

It is time to focus on pending tasks at work to avoid problems. Students are likely to benefit by streamlining study schedule. You may have to organise an important function this week. Those looking to settle down will come across a suitable match. Your performance may come under scrutiny on the social front. Luck is likely to favour you in acquiring real estate.

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Chariot

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Your attention to detail and dedication are likely to remove roadblocks on the work front. Discussing doubts with an expert will prove beneficial on the academic front. Careless words may hurt sentiments of family members, remain tactful. Romantic partner’s mood swings may confuse you. Lack of funds may hamper a personal venture, but you will cope well. You need to be careful on road this week.

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Page of Cups

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You may get a golden opportunity to resolve doubts and differences with subordinates on the work front. It is an opportune time to initiate construction or renovation of your house. A business trip will be profitable and bring new growth opportunities. Those looking for a new romance may meet interesting people this week. Improved finances will let you make a major purchase.

Love: High Priestess

Mood: Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front with quick, efficient decisions. Associating yourself with dedicated individuals is likely to improve results remarkably on the academic front. If business has been on your mind, this might be the moment to take the plunge. Those in love can look forward to better understanding, compatibility.

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Emperor

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

You may find lucrative money-making opportunities coming your way. Remain alert on the work front, as a miscalculated step is likely to prove costly. Past investments will keep financial front vibrant. Those looking for matrimonial alliance may have to wait a bit more. You will get rid of mental stress as you take the shelter of spirituality. Dream to travel to an exotic location may come to fruition.

Love: Justice

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Swords

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You are likely to be part of a prestigious project on the work front this week. A new source of earning coming your way is likely to fill up your coffers. Your efforts to resolve differences with family members will restore harmony on the domestic front. Romance is set to enter an exciting phase as partner responds positively. Family is likely to be helpful in acquiring your property or plot.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Lovers

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Achievement will follow you in whatever you do on the work front, despite roadblocks. Monetary returns may remain low, but financial condition will improve soon. Avoid making false promises on the romantic front. Don’t get worked up by unwanted advice, keep your cool. You may get a chance to renew acquaintances with your distant relatives.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Temperance

Career: Page of Coins

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

