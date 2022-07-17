Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 17 to July 23, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

The jovial atmosphere at home is likely to work as a stress-buster and make you feel satisfied. Your love life is likely to be exciting and singles may find the person of their dreams very soon. A fun trip together is likely to give you moments of intimacy and happiness. Procrastination may only lead you far away from your professional goals. Streamline your work to improve the outcome. You are advised not to make any long-term investments in haste. Your finances may not be on the move but a lot better is expected soon. Keep following your health routine as it seems to be working for you. Avoid unhealthy food and eating late at night. A change of residence may benefit you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

If you have been waiting for a chance to show your mettle, go for it now. On the professional front, your performance is likely to impress your bosses. This may give you a chance to explore your hidden talents. The week may bring some positive results relating to your finances and monetary health. You can explore new investment plans coming your way. Planning fun activities with your significant other may give you a chance to get closer to them. This may enhance understanding and compatibility. Socially, you may meet up with friends who will need your emotional support. Avoid giving them advice and just be there for them. Those wishing to venture out may come across exciting travel opportunities. Avoid getting into a joint property deal for now.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

The week may bring many opportunities to excel and shine. An advancement course may keep you ahead of your rivals. It may even bring laurels and a bonus at the workplace. Good money management is likely to help stretch your money and even save some too. Your close personal relationships are likely to be very lively - full of affection and reconciliations. Some of you may take a keen interest in spiritual healing to relieve stress and relax. Physical activity may keep you fit. You are likely to find the romantic relationship emotionally fulfilling. You must avoid frequent and long trips. Changes made in and around the house may be appreciated by all family members.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

You may remain in a romantic mood all week. Your partner is going to feel lucky. Your passion and attraction toward him or her will excite both of you. Some of you may witness an addition to your family. There could also be a celebration of an auspicious function in the house. You are likely to feel fit and energetic. You are likely to be active and dedicated to your profession. This is likely to be noticed by higher-ups at work. You still need to stay focused to build a stronger immune system to stay healthy. Avoid taking a risk with your saving. Avoid schemes promising high returns in a short time. Some of you may get the possession of your house on time.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

You may enjoy the fruits of your past labour soon. You are likely to be free from any major or minor ailment all week long. Lost love may resurface and rekindle your flames of emotion. Work will be stable. Be more creative when dealing with new people at work. Avoid overspending on unnecessary things. Though finances stay stable, frivolous purchases may harm savings. Family members’ health and emotional wellbeing will need attention. They may feel neglected due to your packed schedule. There could be some unwanted trips, which should be avoided, if possible. Some of you can take the chance of investing in a small property for a quick profit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Cups

Faith in your purpose may benefit you as you navigate rough patches on the professional and financial front. Something that you are trying to achieve on the work front may become possible, but only after a lot of effort. Businesspeople can find the time a bit tough to earn profits. It is advisable to stay calm and not react hastily. Cheer awaits you on the domestic front this week. You may celebrate and have a joyful time with your loved ones and friends. If you are single, try to give a second chance to people that you feel deserve it. Trust your heart to make the right choice. Eating a balanced diet may enable you to stay concentrated and energetic all week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Cups

You may remain in the limelight in your social and professional circle. You are likely to put yourself all out to meet and mingle with new people. Those single and looking for love may get lucky. Any changes made today may have a lasting and positive impact on your professional life. You may make plans for business expansion and are likely to execute them to perfection. Take out time and indulge in some recreational activities with your family members as it may bring great pleasure. Your work might take you to the outskirts of your city and it will be an experience of a lifetime. Avoid neglecting an old ailment as it may compound and cause discomfort.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The High Priestess

Your lucky stars seem to be bright this week. Expect some positive developments on your personal and expert front. Those looking to switch jobs may come across exciting opportunities. Those in partnership businesses are likely to get the necessary help to emerge from previous losses. Peace and harmony may reign supreme in your house with the prayers of elderly people. It is time to make effort to make a splash on the social front. Be courageous if you want success on the romantic front. Those looking to lose weight may not get results immediately. Keep working hard to achieve the desired goal. A long-delayed vacation with friends may materialize and may bring memories for a lifetime.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The World

The week is likely to bring an opportunity to get rid of what doesn’t work in your life. This is likely to be an outstanding time for your career growth. You are likely to be assigned a prestigious task or assignment. Those awaiting approval of their loan application are likely to receive positive news. You are likely to enjoy a joyful time with your family and a celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. This can be a

challenging time for your married life as frequent arguments with your spouse can bother you. Keep calm to save ties. Regular exercise is likely to play an important role in keeping you fit. Some of you may make a quick and handsome profit by playing mediator in a disputed property.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

Travels may turn out to be perfect for advancement and growth. You may have to manage the show on your own on the professional front. This may bring forth your leadership qualities. You may earn a handsome profit from investments made in the past. You are also likely to be successful in all that you may undertake this week. You can plan a romantic evening with your partner to consolidate your bond and reignite the chemistry. You may face some communication lapses with your family members which can be upsetting. You may feel a little fatigued and listless. Try to balance your water intake regularly and slow down your pace of life today. Those working in the real estate industry are likely to witness encouraging growth.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Lots of improvements are likely to take place both in your private as well as professional life. Those searching for a new job may get good opportunities. Some may even get a chance to lead new projects. The week is extremely promising for important new acquisitions. You will have the instincts to pick the right one. You are likely to enjoy excellent understanding and rapport with your siblings. If you are single, you will enjoy attention from someone. Some of you may finally start your workout and include a healthy diet in your daily habit. You will need to prepare well for your road trip to make it a smooth affair. You may find an amicable solution to an old property dispute.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The World

Career: The Lovers

Seize the week’s positive energies to make meaningful changes in your life. You may be charged up to take on new responsibilities, which may impress your bosses. Promotion may be on the cards for some of you. You are likely to have financial abundance due to your astute decisions. If you get stuck in any unwanted situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your elders in the family. Your generous and understanding nature would contribute a lot to romance. Get ready to enjoy a blissful time. Any property-related transactions are likely to be completed satisfactorily. The time may be favourable for work-related trips. The journey may go off without a hitch. Avoid haste while opting for permanent cosmetic enhancements. The results can be unsatisfactory.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Birthday - Priyanka Chopra, July 18, Cancer

