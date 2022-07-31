Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 31 to August 6, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

There may be some turbulent times ahead, but you are likely to conquer them all with your maturity. Your romantic partner is likely to become your best friend. You would be able to confide in them. On the domestic front, you may take interest in homely activities, which are likely to lift everyone’s spirit. You should be committed to your professional goals, no matter how difficult they are to accomplish. Avoid falling prey to smooth talk on the financial front. It may harm your capital. On the health front, you may feel fitter than you did before. Pending legal issues regarding property may be sorted out soon. Travelling to a foreign land may broaden your horizons. The student will need to avoid procrastination to score well.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

This may be a time to reflect upon your past actions and bring changes accordingly. You may focus more on rebuilding your relationships that had gone sour. This may restore family peace. Try to win over your bosses to save your career with your dedication and commitment. Profits may pour in from unexpected quarters, which may take care of your monthly expenses. You may get to spend quality time with your beloved, which may add value to your love life. Your fitness training program may bring good results. It may make you feel energetic. You are likely to make a favourable impression on the social front. Those plagued with doubts about academics need to seek help at the earliest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Tower

Career: Devil

Your logical reasoning ability may keep you ahead of your competitors. Your fresh ideas may bring profits to the organization in a major way. Your efforts are likely to be rewarded by your bosses. On the financial front, you may receive money from investments in stocks and shares. Your loved ones may support your toughest decisions, which may bring you relief. You may become an integral part of a social circle, which includes influential people. You may get closer to your dream physique with regular exercise and diet. Singles looking for love will have to wait some more to find the right mate. You may be able to get a very good price for an old property. A pilgrimage with family is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

The week would be favourable for you as your pending tasks may get completed easily. If you are looking for a change of job to another city, now is the perfect time to take that step forward. Your financial standing may be strong and you are likely to make wise investments. On your domestic front, your family may stand by you like a rock in tough times. On the academic front, students may find it challenging to catch up with their studies. Your surprise romantic getaway plans are likely to make the romantic partner happy. Your health is likely to be in top form as you practice moderation with gusto. Property-related matters may not go in your favour. Students are likely to excel in an important exam or competition.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Your resilience and determination may lead you ahead towards your goals. You are likely to gain profits from an additional source of income. Old debts may be recovered. On the professional front, you may lag, as distractions are likely to affect your ability to focus. Work on your concentration. Children may keep you entertained with their antics and innocence. You need to make sincere efforts to bring back the spark in your dull romantic relationship. Sticking to your exercise routine and taking part in sporting activities may keep you fit. You need to put in hard work to maintain your lead over competitors on the academic front. Some minor hurdles are indicated while inheriting ancestral property, so delay your plans.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

You are likely to leave your mark in whatever task you undertake this week. Youngsters looking for a job are likely to receive a lucrative offer. For others, an impending appraisal may come sooner than expected. A family celebration is likely to bring your relatives and friends together. Your attempts to make all the right moves may endear you to your spouse; so expect something special. Breathing techniques along with meditation may benefit you to relax your mind. Travel plans may face setbacks due to the unavailability of a few friends. Students may need a little push now and then to motivate them to perform better. Those involved in a partnership business will need to tread carefully. There are indications of a dispute.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Try to give your best shot in whatever you do. On the professional front, now is the perfect time to focus your attention on new projects. Some of you may get to enjoy alone time in the peaceful and quiet atmosphere at home. On the romantic front, time spent with your beloved may become a source of joy for you. Work-related travel is foreseen for some. It may prove beneficial. You are likely to inherit an ancestral property. Your financial condition will need some time to stabilize as new business may not flourish immediately. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you on the property front. Your social endeavours are likely to bring you into the limelight on the social front. Steer clear of excesses to maintain your good health.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

The week may boost your confidence levels and you are likely to excel in your tasks. A creative brainstorming session with subordinates is likely to prove beneficial on the professional front. A break from work may enable you to lend a helping hand in household chores, spreading cheer at home. Thoughts of the blissful relationship may occupy your mind and keep you in a cheerful mood. You may get free time for yourself to pursue a long-lost hobby. This may bring mental satisfaction. An opportunity to travel abroad to meet someone special is in the offing. Students, wanting to pursue higher education abroad, may hear good news. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. Undue haste while investing in long-term schemes may harm your capital.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The High Priestess

You may need a change of attitude and sincere efforts to turn the tide in your favour on the professional front. Your business undertakings are likely to bear fruits. A home venture may bring profits. Your family life is likely to be rewarding as you get to spend time with your loved ones. Some of you may toil extra hard to remain in top form, which may be appreciated on a social platform. Pilates and yoga may help you attain a healthy body and sound mind. Your romantic relationship is likely to hit a roadblock as someone may try to create rifts in the bond. Remain alert. Those looking for alternative accommodation may have to search a little more.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

Your hunger for new information may take you places. Your efficient work and ability to make quick decisions are likely to be noticed by seniors on the professional front. Your family business is likely to pick up the pace, bringing handsome profits in the days to come. A youngster’s achievement at home is likely to keep everyone in an upbeat mood. Things are set to brighten on the romantic front as a partner may have a surprise in store. Your magnetic personality may bring you into the limelight. Exploring the beauties of nature with friends may help you get away from the daily grind. You will need to overcome tough competition on the academic front. Avoid neglecting fitness routine despite feeling lethargic. It may keep ailments at bay.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Avoid getting distracted to stay focused on your aim in life. You are likely to negotiate a major deal in your favour on the professional front. The financial front remains stable. Your careful saving may help you spend on items of luxury. You are likely to go on an outing with your family, which may lift your spirits and add to your relationships. Tough time ahead on the love front. Your beloved may not be entirely honest with you, which may leave you heartbroken. Pending matters related to the property are likely to be concluded on a very positive note. Travelling to an offbeat place will be challenging, but you can expect a good time. Your popularity may be on the rise on the social front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Two of Cups

The stars are in your favour and you are likely to take control of your life today. A colleague will prove to be a great support in completing a task on the professional front. Some of you are likely to turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond. On the domestic front, the company of children may act as a panacea to all your problems. A home remedy works wonders in bringing relief from a chronic ailment for some. Some you may get the opportunity to travel abroad, bringing much excitement. Property dealings are likely to remain on the profitable side for real estate agents and brokers. Your expenses may increase, which can make it difficult to cope with your growing financial needs. Plan your budget well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

