Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 18 to June 24, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Page of Wands

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: King of Cups

You may have a profitable run this week. Some may take up investing in long-term goals for wealth enhancement. Your health may not be at its best, so it is essential to focus on self-care and maintain a balanced lifestyle. On the family front, there will be unity and harmony, bringing a sense of peace and contentment. You may face some challenges in your professional life, particularly with technical skills. On the romantic front, things may progress at a moderate pace, and you may have to put in some effort to keep the spark alive. A trip is on the cards, with the chance for exciting adventures ahead. Some may even find the right location for their dream home. In other areas of your life, growth and development will be your key focus. Students will need to learn to manage time effectively in academics.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Moon

You are likely to experience a boost in your professional life this week. Quick decisions and timely action may lead to substantial progress. Your financial situation is also expected to improve, bringing prosperity your way. You may need to pay extra attention to your health, as your vitality could be affected. Family relationships may strengthen by focusing on your bond with your siblings. Blind dates may not lead to much progress on the romantic front. Some can expect to have an adventure-filled trip that will be a welcome break from their routine. Real estate ventures are likely to be profitable this week. Students will need to work on their study skills to achieve their academic goals. Innovation is the key to success for youngsters this week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The Fool

This week, you can expect progress in your professional life as your excellent skills and hard work pay off. While your financial situation may not see a significant improvement, you can still count on a sense of security. Your health is likely to be good, with ample strength and energy at your disposal. This is a good time to strengthen your connections with family members to normalise ties. Some of you may decide to confess your feeling to a person you love secretly. For those looking for a change of scenery, a road trip is likely to be a very good option. Your property ventures are expected to yield a handsome profit. You need to be alert against stray rumours on the social front. They may harm your reputation. Students will need to focus on their exam success to achieve academic advancement.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Queen of Coins

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Two of Swords

This week, you can expect bonhomie on the family front. Celebrating family traditions may bring everyone closer. Your health and well-being will be good, allowing you to tackle your daily routine with ease. A well-planned business strategy can help you achieve financial security. Your professional life may suffer due to a lack of soft skills. Some can look forward to successful matchmaking from family members. An upcoming business trip could be exciting and productive. Property investments may yield good returns, particularly if you focus on long-term investment opportunities. Personal development should be your focus this week to improve social standing. On the academic front, efforts to improve your study skills may lead to success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Tower

Career: Four of Coins

This week, you may get closer to your goals. Some may receive a positive assessment report on the professional front. Resolving differences with distant relatives could lead to even stronger connections. It’s recommended to take health supplements and pay extra attention to your well-being. Stock investments may yield good returns, so make sure to do your research before investing. Romance may face some hurdles, and it may be time to forgive your partner and work on improving your relationship. Travel plans may need the assistance of a travel agent for a smooth experience. Property investments could lead to good returns, particularly if you focus on improving the interior of your flat or house. Progress is likely, particularly in collaborative projects. Students are advised to work in groups to achieve their academic goals.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Swords

This week, your professional life is likely to see progress with the help of your subordinates. Your health and fitness levels will be good, and you can make the most of this by sticking to a fitness routine. Increasing savings should be your goal in terms of finances, as you may encounter unexpected expenses. Surprises in your love life can add a touch of excitement to your routine. Attending a family function could help you connect with distant relatives. A distant journey may be on the cards for some. It is advisable to avoid investing in any property at bargain prices as it may be fraught with problems. On the academic front, extracurricular activities may help you improve your skills and add to your achievements.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The World

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Coins

This week, your financial management skills will be excellent. You may make smart investment decisions that can yield good returns. Portion control can help maintain a balanced diet on the health front. Your professional life may require you to take on a management role. Family dynamics will be positive, and you can expect good support from your loved ones. Compatibility and understanding may lead to a strong romantic relationship. Spiritual pilgrimages can bring peace of mind to some. Seeking expert advice about house interiors can enhance the value of your investment. A small social gathering could be a good way to de-stress and connect with loved ones. On the academic front, students may need to seek out extracurricular activities to improve their skills.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The Lovers

This week, you may achieve your dream physique through exercise and a healthy diet. Precious metals investing can help you gain financial stability. Industry knowledge will be key to success in your professional life. You may need to settle a dispute within the family to maintain harmony. Confessing your love for someone may lead to a fulfilling romantic relationship. Weekend getaways could provide a much-needed break and help you unwind. Ancestral property investments can yield good returns, particularly if you seek expert advice. Surprising advancement opportunities may come your way this week, so keep your eyes open for opportunities. Students may need to prioritize extracurricular activities to gain practical knowledge and improve skills.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Judgement

Career: Five of Wands

This week, you can expect excellent developments on multiple fronts. On the health front, some can find major relief from a chronic ailment. Seeking expert guidance for your finances can help you make informed decisions. Recommendations from your seniors can help you enhance your knowledge base. Family dynamics may not be ideal, but family reunions can be a good way to bridge the gap. Meeting interesting people may lead to strong romantic connections. Travel plans will bring an adrenaline rush for some. Verifying property documents before investing can help avoid potential problems. On the academic front, it is important to balance your workload and ensure that you are making progress. Overall, this week is about personal development and taking the initiative to move forward in various aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: The Hanged Man

Some can welcome a fortunate week. You can expect good news on the family front, with blessings from elders. Some may explore tax-saving opportunities to increase savings. For some, there may be lucrative opportunities for foreign job prospects. Those looking to marry may start searching for a perfect marriage venue. However, health may require some attention as minor issues may trouble you. Property valuation is essential before investing, so ensure proper research before making any decisions. You may feel a surge of creativity this week that can be channeled into personal projects. Travel may not be ideal, but taking long walks can still be a good way to de-stress. On the academic front, networking opportunities may arise, which can be beneficial for future career prospects.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Justice

This week, your health and wellness are likely to be incredible. It’s a good time to focus on self-care and maintaining a healthy routine. Your professional life may excel

with your experience, and your expertise is recognized. On the romantic front, devotion and commitment may lead to a loving relationship. New business plans may be beneficial, and it is advised to take a calculated approach to investments. Family dynamics may not be at their best, but performing rituals can bring everyone together. Travel plans may be moderate, and a trip abroad may not be ideal. It is a good time to focus on budgeting for property investments. This week is also a great time to focus on learning and seeking mentors or tutors to improve academic performance. The opportunities to learn and develop are good, and it is a good time to take advantage of them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: Five of Cups

This week, your health and wellness will be excellent. It is a good time to focus on self-care and maintaining a healthy routine. Your professional life may excel as your experience and expertise are recognized. On the romantic front, devotion and commitment may lead to a fulfilling relationship. Businessmen are advised to take a calculated approach to investments. Performing rituals can bring everyone together on the domestic front. A trip abroad may not be ideal and prove expensive at this juncture. It is a good time to focus on budgeting for property investments. This week is also a great time to focus on learning and seeking mentors or tutors to improve academic performance. The opportunities to learn and develop are good, and it is a good time to take advantage of them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Celebrity lead: Rahul Khanna, 20th June, Gemini

