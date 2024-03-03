ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Two of Swords Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 3 to March 9, 2024(Unsplash)

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The High Priestess

Prepare for a potential positive shift in events this upcoming week. It’s a good time to contemplate a career change. Some companies might extend an offer to you. New entrepreneurs may find it worthwhile to explore the launch of a new product category. The dynamics within your family are expected to remain stable. There is a possibility of a celebratory gathering for a special occasion at home. Those seeking a romantic partner may find luck in connecting with interesting individuals. Health concerns related to cold and cough may cause stress for some. Numerous tempting travel opportunities may arise with friends. Property ventures could yield handsome returns through various avenues. Students engaged in education or scientific research can anticipate a fruitful week ahead.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

Anticipate a positive upturn in your circumstances starting this week. Those currently employed may foresee a potential promotion. Job seekers can expect promising job offers. Lucrative monetary gains are on the horizon and you may benefit from expert advice. You can achieve a good balance between personal time and moments spent with family. A young family member may soon embark on the journey of marriage. The week holds the promise of leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized with a new routine. Inheritance may bring possession of family property into your hands. Be prepared for a sudden, unplanned long journey. For students aiming for success, starting afresh with new ideas and study strategies is the key.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Stay self-assured throughout the upcoming week. People are likely to begin recognizing your charisma in your professional sphere. Exercise caution when contemplating new partnerships or investment opportunities. An improvement in your parents’ health can alleviate stress and tension for you. If you’re single, be prepared for a potential marriage proposal. Incorporating a regular exercise routine can enhance your energy and vitality. Boost your mood and outlook by spending quality time with friends. Smooth transitions may await some considering relocation overseas. Changes to your home’s interior might be well-received by all.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Seven of Coin

Mood: The Star

Career: The Hanged Man

Anticipate an opportunity to leave your mark this week. In the workplace, you might find solutions to stalled projects, propelling them forward. Business ventures within partnerships can thrive with the right approach. Effective communication or finding common ground with your romantic partner will be crucial. Be cautious of potential disputes with your mother’s side of the family, resolving them calmly to prevent escalation. Monitor your health, as there are signs of a possible illness or allergy. Graduates entering the job market or those planning an unexpected trip may find this a favourable time. Land or property negotiations for owners could lead to a satisfactory agreement.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

Maintain control over your temper this week. Reconnecting with old relatives may bring forth numerous rewards. An impactful love interest might enter your life if you are currently unattached romantically. Opting for a diet rich in greens and protein, while avoiding oily foods, can positively impact your health. Your optimistic outlook allows for effective collaboration on the professional front. Exercise caution in business dealings or investments, as potential losses are indicated this week. Seeking the guidance of an expert can enhance the efficiency of your house search. Students may need to hasten preparations in certain subjects. Embracing nature and hiking can bring out your best qualities and contribute to relaxation.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of Wands

Prepare for a week where positive thinking may prove beneficial in accomplishing your goals. Enhancing communication skills is likely to create a positive impression on your superiors at work. Putting any extra funds into a well-thought-out investment strategy will be a prudent move for enhancing financial security. The upcoming period may be opportune to commence a serious focus on your diet to prevent potential complications. Be mindful of potential minor conflicts with a romantic interest that could momentarily unsettle the romantic front. A cautious approach may be advisable when dealing with complex family matters, as disputes may arise. Youngsters might organize a trip with their peers. The possibility of deciding to purchase or invest in real estate may arise in the future. Students seeking guidance from mentors or educators may acquire valuable insights.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The World

Career: Page of Wands

Uncover your strengths and motivational factors in the upcoming week. Your romantic pursuits are likely to yield positive outcomes. Drawing support from your

social circle could offer the encouragement needed to elevate your romantic life. Expect a sense of tranquillity at home following past turmoil on the home front. Incorporating organic juices and foods into your regular diet may boost energy levels and stamina. Stay vigilant to avoid being persuaded into investing in a dubious scheme. Refrain from delegating crucial tasks, as it could backfire and result in problems. Property owners may find themselves putting in extra hours of work. Some may seize the opportunity to visit a new country. Students should anticipate working diligently to overcome academic competition.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Cups

Fortune may favour you in the coming week. Embrace unconventional methods at the workplace, and you’re likely to see satisfying results. Those grappling with health challenges may anticipate positive strides toward a full recovery. Businesspeople can explore new investments to foster company growth. Younger siblings may shower you with love and respect when you offer support. Keep your romantic relationship discreet to avoid potential family shame. Hasty decisions and inflexible behaviour can lead to romantic troubles and strained ties. Allocate time from your busy schedule for a rejuvenating break in a scenic location. You might discover suitable housing options for rental. Students can benefit from incorporating meditation and breathing exercises into their routine.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The World

Smooth sailing awaits you in the week ahead. Confidence in your decision-making abilities on the job front will be a prevailing sentiment. Positive interactions with the elderly may prove beneficial. Within the business realm, opportunities are likely to favour you, potentially leading to substantial wealth accumulation. An unexpected, random date could evolve into a remarkable and enriching experience, enhancing your love life. Expect the support of your loved ones, fostering a joyful atmosphere at

home. Your endeavours to enhance fitness and stamina may start yielding positive results. Brace yourself for a social curveball in the social scene, as unexpected kindness comes your way. Be prepared for potential delays or detours on a long road trip. Successful negotiation of a profitable property deal with friends or relatives may be on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Clarity may illuminate crucial decisions for you this week. Senior government employees may receive coveted transfer orders. Explore investment opportunities by expanding your social circle and meeting new people. Anticipate your children impressing you and all family members with their accomplishments. A fresh exercise routine and diet is likely to leave you invigorated. Be mindful of potential tense moments in your romantic relationship due to disagreements, emphasizing the importance of your words. Students aspiring to study abroad should persevere and uphold their commendable efforts. Landlords aiming to maintain amicable relationships with their renters may need to exhibit flexibility. You can find immense peace on a religious sojourn with your family.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Your hard work is poised to yield rewarding results this week. The prospect of securing a new job or earning a well-deserved promotion could significantly boost your income. Businesspeople can anticipate an upswing in contract extensions and new business deals. Those yet to tie the knot might receive a marriage proposal from a familiar and trusted individual. Attending to the health of ageing relatives becomes crucial, as they may be facing health issues. Seek professional advice for achieving your desired physique on the health front. Exercise vigilance on the property front to avoid potential pitfalls arising from naivety. Consider rain and other weather

conditions when planning a trip. Those awaiting scholarship results may need to exhibit patience as the wait continues.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Favourable outcomes await you in the coming week. Luck may bring forth new work opportunities, securing your job. Your business acumen and preferences may prove excellent, translating into profitable outcomes. Harmonious relationships with parents and siblings will create enjoyable moments together. The strength of your marriage might be tested; avoid adopting a hostile stance. Commit to a healthy lifestyle through physical activities and proper nutrition. Students contemplating attending a foreign university are encouraged to pursue it. Now is a promising time for those planning international travel for a long time. Newcomers to the city may find suitable accommodation near their workplace.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon