Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 19 to November 25, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Lovers Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Pixabay)

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

You need to decide on a career path before you take the next step. A reputation for being proactive will make you highly sought-after on the domestic front. This week, family or friends can lend a hand during a tough financial patch. The odds of reuniting with a long-lost love interest are high this week. Unnecessary criticism of others can be harmful to your health, so try to refrain from doing so. Be aware of the potential pitfalls of business travel before you commit to one. You could find new avenues of revenue if you put money into a cafeteria or a fully-furnished flat. Ineffective time management could derail your academic readiness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Your career prospects can improve if you can deal with the unusual stress that you have been experiencing off late. The support of your friends and family will be invaluable as you work through a difficult situation at home this week. If you can help it, you should avoid lending money to potentially risky businesses. An emotional or hasty choice on the romantic front could be disastrous for the relationship. The possibility of overcoming a physical ailment after starting a new course of treatment is high this week. If you are taking a road trip, make sure there are minimum stoppages to get there on time. Your hope of purchasing land may soon come true. This is the week in which you may finally break through to the next level of prominence and power.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Your workaholic and dedicated mentality are likely to pay dividends in the workplace. Your parents, who need you, deserve some of your time and attention this week, so accommodate them. On the money front, resist the urge to take shortcuts to earn profit. Simply spending time together can bring back warm and fuzzy feelings on the romantic front. Many health problems can be avoided with a little bit of optimism and zeal. You might not be excited about taking a short road trip with friends. Disputes involving property can arise in your commercial asset. This week, you may become an expert at life thanks to how you deal with adversity.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Ten of Wands

You may remain at the forefront of a family gathering and bask in their love and support. Investing in technology for the long term is likely to yield handsome financial rewards. This week is prime for deepening your understanding of your beloved by sharing in their struggles. Maintain composure under pressure to lessen stress and anxiety. Taking on more work at the office may cause you to feel overwhelmed, leading you to make rash choices. While on a lengthy trip with the family, you may need to adjust to their whims and requests. Investing in a portfolio of multiple, smaller properties can pay off in the long run. Taking a stand against powerful people in public can backfire and hurt your career.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Wands

Your professional prospects will improve if you become adept at taking on new projects. The health of a loved one may cause you some concern, so keep calm. In order to put money to better use, it will be imperative to assess your current investment plans. If your significant other shows interest in you this week, it could be the start of a beautiful romance. Your goal of getting in shape can be accomplished this week. After a long, challenging time at work, you may decide to take a short break. Some of you may get possession of the house booked earlier ahead of schedule. Carelessness in academics is something students will need to watch out for this week.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Workplace delegation will be essential to completing critical projects on time. Make sure your parents do not think you are ignoring them by never missing a family event. The increase in income will be sufficient to cover the increase in expenditures on the financial front. Suspicion can ruin a romantic encounter and put a strain on the relationship. Keep your cool when you are angry in order to keep your health in check. Avoid harsh words or a heated exchange on the road, as that can lead to trouble. Be wary of older properties because they could result in additional expenses down the road. You may take an interest in doing volunteer work, which could boost your reputation.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Getting out and meeting new people may help you connect with distant relatives. Gain a solid financial footing with the help of a seasoned advisor is indicated this week. Workplace conflict with more senior employees is likely to delay or derail an active project. Getting in touch with your partner’s emotions may help to maintain a healthy romantic relationship. By adopting a more optimistic outlook, you train your

mind to be more resilient on the health front. If you cannot find the kind of accommodation you want, your vacation plans may have to be scrapped. You may be able to make a nice profit off an older property you own. This week could be the one where your efforts are rewarded by a favorable outcome.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Collaboration at work will be crucial for the success of the new endeavor on the professional front. Deal with children with patience, as their stubborn behavior is likely to cause some conflict. You can anticipate monetary profits from dealing in travel-related work. A religious event can be a great place for eligible people to meet potential life partners. To improve your health, you should make achieving mental peace a top priority. Maintain your composure behind the wheel, as losing your temper while driving could have serious repercussions. Your plan to use a personal loan to purchase land may not pan out well, so be careful. As you become more well-known, your political and social standing are both likely to improve.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

You may remain good at taking on responsibility and organising your time effectively in the workplace. A peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well in crucial exams. It is time to put prudent investment and future financial planning at the top of your to-do list. This week, romantic success will depend on your openness to compromise and attentiveness. You may make better health-related decisions because you are aware of the importance of avoiding vice. If you need to get away from your busy life, the mountains will be the perfect destination. The land you are considering buying could be a good investment if you are planning to build on it. Having help around the house can be a little more of a hassle than usual.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Your professional network and visibility would benefit greatly from attending a trade show or seminar. The well-being of both parents will be crucial for maintaining peace at home. Therefore, try to keep a positive mood around the house. An increase in household costs that was not planned for would put a strain on the domestic budget. To be romantically successful, you must express your true feelings to your partner. Strengthening your mind and body will lead to a more fulfilling existence and energy levels. Having meaningful interactions with other travelers can elevate your trip to the next level. This week can be challenging when trying to get approval for a commercial real estate loan. With diplomacy, you can settle old land disputes and other land-related issues.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

Someone close to you at home may surprise you with a present or a treat. Individuals in positions of power may be willing to back and assist those who are eager to launch their own businesses. It is not worth risking your career over a misunderstanding with your superiors on the professional front. It is time to abandon dogma and loosen up if you want to find romantic success. You may be motivated to launch an effort to get in shape. Your next trip could take you to a destination brimming with breathtaking landscapes and exciting attractions. You may soon realize your goal of purchasing a home in the city. This week, being overly cautious on the academic front could backfire.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Judgement

Career: Five of Cups

Efforts to advance your career and financial stability in the workplace may succeed this week. On the home front, you may confide in a trusted friend or family member in order to feel better. If you put in some smart work at the right time, you can boost your finances significantly. There is a good chance that misunderstandings may creep into your romantic relationship. So, do not doubt your partner’s fidelity. The health benefits of your brave decision to abstain from harmful vices will soon become apparent. Some people will enjoy the journey more than their destination this week. Use temporary office space instead of looking for a new place to live. You can count on your friends to help you relax and feel better.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON