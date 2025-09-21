Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 21-27, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Love: The Hierophant Mood: Queen of Cups Career: Four of Coins This week, Aries may experience a refreshing romantic rhythm that fills your heart with joy. A well-planned vacation could go off beautifully, offering much-needed mental space. However, clarity around your professional goals might feel a bit hazy, urging you to step back and rethink your long-term direction. Financially, some unexpected costs could shake up your budget; prioritising smart spending will help. Family interactions may carry a sense of distance, so reaching out first may bridge the emotional gap. Academic focus could drift; consider breaking your routine to re-energise your study habits. This week also encourages you to consume a protein-rich diet to maintain stamina. If property changes are on your mind, simple interior tweaks may spark positive energy. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between September 21-27, 2025. (Pixabay)

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

This week nudges you to keep things light yet structured. A thrilling long trip may give you new insights and a burst of energy. Work may move steadily, though it could feel repetitive; perhaps this is the moment to reassess how you are growing within your role. Expenses might pile up from different directions, so keeping track of financial commitments will reduce anxiety. At home, minor misunderstandings could test your patience; clear communication helps. Romance may bring introspection, allowing you to rediscover what truly matters in love. Health needs your attention - cutting down on junk will uplift your system. Academic lethargy may slow you down, but small daily efforts can restore rhythm.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

The week opens with strong academic clarity - your ability to absorb and retain information may surprise even you. Work flows at its peak, allowing you to complete key projects with ease. Home feels cheerful and emotionally rich, creating a safe space to recharge. Romance, however, may feel a bit disconnected; honesty with yourself and your partner could restore balance. Health remains steady as your disciplined eating and fitness habits show results. A short leisure trip may uplift your mood. A luxurious property decision or purchase may come through successfully. Budgeting feels manageable, allowing you to plan without pressure. Keep the momentum going and trust your mental agility.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

Cards hint at emotional fulfillment in love, where gentle gestures deepen your bond. Your professional tasks are reaching completion, offering a sense of closure. Smart financial handling keeps things balanced. Academically, competitive energy works in your favor. Hydration and wellness go hand in hand, so keep your water intake up. Family connections may seem a bit surface-level, but even simple conversations can spark comfort. Property matters may stall temporarily; no need to rush. Travel might be limited, but even short local movement can refresh your mindset. Focus on flow over force and celebrate the little wins this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Swords

Stars are likely to place your health in the spotlight, with a strong body-mind balance supported by clean eating. Academic life blossoms; your leadership is likely to be acknowledged. Financial habits show improvement, giving you a sense of control. Professionally, the pace may be slower than expected, but this phase allows for refining your craft. Love may feel emotionally lukewarm, inviting you to open up more meaningfully. Travel stays routine, yet offers moments of introspection. Family life carries emotional warmth and support. Property conversations may stall; use this time to research rather than act. You are on a growth curve, even if it feels subtle right now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Fool

This week encourages you to listen to your body - adding greens and scheduling a health check may bring reassurance. Career responsibilities may feel demanding but manageable with better time blocks. Financial planning becomes vital as unnecessary expenses sneak in. Family conversations may bring hidden emotions to the surface; do not dodge them. Love grows through consistent trust-building and shared emotional space. Academic focus may waver; organising your schedule can restore direction. Travel may arise from semi-urgent matters, so stay flexible. Property considerations such as rentals or shifts could take shape. The week calls for thoughtful decisions and personal grounding.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24 - October 23)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

It is all about harmony and movement this week. Love flows effortlessly with mutual appreciation and comfort. Your energy feels uplifted, thanks to high immunity and mindful eating. At work, things align slowly but steadily. Travel may feel like a perfect escape - spontaneous yet much needed. Financial outcomes may take time to show, so patience is key. Family dynamics require gentle adjustments to keep peace. Property developments look promising; an excellent time to explore expansion or new investments. Academic responsibilities could feel scattered, but aligning your focus with priorities will bring back rhythm. Let this week be about alignment, not urgency.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Star

Stars align and support deep emotional growth, especially in love, where soulful connections strengthen. Academically, your effort may gain appreciation, possibly even recognition. Professionally, changes or shifts in your role might feel unsettling, but they bring growth potential. Risky financial decisions are best avoided now; stay cautious and clear. Energy levels may dip; iron-rich foods can help combat fatigue. A spontaneous trip might revive your spirit and sense of adventure. Family support is steady and comforting. Property tasks may stay pending; take that as a chance to pause and plan. Let your instincts guide you through any fluctuations.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Seven of Coins

This week offers a blend of self-exploration and adventure. Travel opportunities, especially overseas, may turn fruitful and enlightening. Health remains vibrant with a fruit-rich routine keeping your energy balanced. Career moves steadily forward, allowing you to build on existing progress. Love life may feel low-key or slightly disheartening, but this could be a time for healing and re-evaluating priorities. Financially, mid-level activity keeps you afloat. Family bonds remain stable, with healthy space. Property upgrades may bring improvement, adding comfort. Academically, progress is visible with steady input. Focus on what brings joy and try not to overanalyze emotional dips.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Empress

Cards highlight a major professional breakthrough; your strategic steps may finally pay off. Financially, inflow seems consistent, offering room to breathe. Recurring back issues might need proactive care, like posture correction or stretching routines. Emotional joy flows at home, making family time fulfilling. Romance may not be overly expressive, but warmth still exists beneath the surface. Travel schedules stay manageable, giving you time to reflect. Property documentation or transitions may move forward positively. Academically, revision seems pending; don’t delay reviewing your core material. Stay grounded in your wins while tending to the finer details that need your attention.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Smile! The week opens with financial abundance; this may be your jackpot week, whether through bonuses or gains. Career life might involve adjusting to new methods or roles, but it’s a worthy investment. Love may feel out of sync, suggesting time apart or clearer communication. Family matters move smoothly with mutual understanding. Health stays strong, especially with a fiber-rich intake supporting gut health. A business or work-related trip could turn out highly beneficial. Property matters may favour you, especially in terms of inherited wealth or real estate growth. Collaborative academic efforts shine, offering collective progress. Keep your mindset open and future-focused.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

Stars shine bright on your romantic side as emotional closeness brings genuine happiness. Mild health fluctuations might occur due to seasonal changes; herbal care can ease it. Budgeting may feel overwhelming, but tracking your inflow and outflow brings better grip. Career pace remains neutral; ideal for reassessing your passion. Travel bookings might excite you with fresh experiences on the horizon. Family time brings emotional nourishment and gentle support. Property discussions remain ongoing, and you must wait for full clarity before finalizing anything. Academic focus is likely to benefit from spiritual grounding, so bring calm into your learning space. Let this week unfold with inner grace.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

