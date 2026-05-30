What role does tarot cards play during a Blue Moon? Spiritual expert shares a perspective

A rare Blue Full Moon in Sagittarius is rising, and for people who follow tarot, astrology, or spiritual practices, the lunar event may be more than a striking moment in the sky. Moon Tarot Card (Pexels)

Full moons are often linked with reflection, emotional awareness, and seeing things more clearly. According to US-based spiritual expert Latha Jay, tarot can become a useful tool during a Blue Moon because it creates space for introspection.

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“Tarot cards can help us access parts of ourselves that may be difficult to hear amidst the noise of daily life, During a Blue Moon, tarot can be especially helpful because it encourages introspection. The cards often reveal patterns, blind spots, opportunities, and emotional themes that are ready to be acknowledged.” Latha Jay said to HT.