What time is the lunar eclipse in the US? Here's what Western astrology has to say

The eclipse is also part of the Virgo-Pisces eclipse cycle that began in 2024. For astrology followers, that makes the event feel less like an isolated full moon and more like another chapter in a longer story.

That combination has led astrologers to interpret this eclipse as a time to look at the balance between everyday responsibilities and emotional needs.

In Western astrology, the eclipse falls in Pisces, with the Sun in Virgo. Astrologers often associate Pisces with intuition, emotions, dreams and spirituality, while Virgo is linked with routines, work and practical responsibilities.

At maximum eclipse, around 96.3% of the Moon will be inside Earth's darkest shadow, giving it the reddish appearance associated with a Blood Moon.

The eclipse will be visible across much of the US on the evening of August 27 and into the early hours of August 28. The exact timing depends on your time zone.

Also Read Partial lunar eclipse in August 2026: An astrologer shares how the lunar event brings an astrological impact

Skywatchers in the US will have a good view of the eclipse, making it an important event for them. For astrology followers, however, the Blood Moon may carry another meaning. Western astrologers see it as a period linked with emotional release, closure and personal reflection.

The night sky across the United States is set for one of the biggest celestial events of the year. On the night of August 27 into August 28, a deep partial lunar eclipse , often called a Blood Moon, will turn the Moon a coppery red as nearly 96% of its surface moves into Earth's shadow.

What do astrologers say about the lunar eclipse? Astrologer Nebula described the eclipse as a time to release what is no longer serving you and create room for emotional healing.

Her reading focuses on Pisces themes such as surrender, acceptance and emotional closure. Instead of trying to control every change, Nebula’s astrologer encourages people to notice what is coming to an end and consider what they are ready to leave behind.

What should you do during the Blood Moon? Astrologers often recommend reflection rather than rushing into major decisions during an eclipse.

Nebula suggests using the period for journaling, meditation or simply giving yourself time to process emotions. The focus is less on predicting exactly what will happen and more on noticing what feels ready to changCCe.

Scientifically, the Blood Moon has a straightforward explanation. During a lunar eclipse, Earth moves between the Sun and Moon, blocking direct sunlight. Some sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere and reaches the lunar surface, creating the reddish colour.

So whether you see August's eclipse as an astronomical spectacle or a symbolic moment of closure, the night offers something to watch for. Across the US, the best time to look up will depend on where you live, with the eclipse reaching its maximum from the evening of August 27 into the early hours of August 28.

The night sky across the United States is set for one of the biggest celestial events of the year. On the night of August 27 into August 28, a deep partial lunar eclipse, often called a Blood Moon, will turn the Moon a coppery red as nearly 96% of its surface moves into Earth's shadow.

Skywatchers in the US will have a good view of the eclipse, making it an important event for them. For astrology followers, however, the Blood Moon may carry another meaning. Western astrologers see it as a period linked with emotional release, closure and personal reflection.

What time is the lunar eclipse in the US? The eclipse will be visible across much of the US on the evening of August 27 and into the early hours of August 28. The exact timing depends on your time zone.

US time zone Partial eclipse begins Maximum eclipse Eastern Time 10:34 p.m., Aug. 27 12:12 a.m., Aug. 28 Central Time 9:34 p.m., Aug. 27 11:12 p.m., Aug. 27 Mountain Time 8:34 p.m., Aug. 27 10:12 p.m., Aug. 27 Pacific Time 7:34 p.m., Aug. 27 9:12 p.m., Aug. 27

At maximum eclipse, around 96.3% of the Moon will be inside Earth's darkest shadow, giving it the reddish appearance associated with a Blood Moon.

What does the August 2026 Blood Moon mean? In Western astrology, the eclipse falls in Pisces, with the Sun in Virgo. Astrologers often associate Pisces with intuition, emotions, dreams and spirituality, while Virgo is linked with routines, work and practical responsibilities.

That combination has led astrologers to interpret this eclipse as a time to look at the balance between everyday responsibilities and emotional needs.

The eclipse is also part of the Virgo-Pisces eclipse cycle that began in 2024. For astrology followers, that makes the event feel less like an isolated full moon and more like another chapter in a longer story.

What do astrologers say about the lunar eclipse? Astrologer Nebula described the eclipse as a time to release what is no longer serving you and create room for emotional healing.

Her reading focuses on Pisces themes such as surrender, acceptance and emotional closure. Instead of trying to control every change, Nebula’s astrologer encourages people to notice what is coming to an end and consider what they are ready to leave behind.

What should you do during the Blood Moon? Astrologers often recommend reflection rather than rushing into major decisions during an eclipse.

Nebula suggests using the period for journaling, meditation or simply giving yourself time to process emotions. The focus is less on predicting exactly what will happen and more on noticing what feels ready to changCCe.

Scientifically, the Blood Moon has a straightforward explanation. During a lunar eclipse, Earth moves between the Sun and Moon, blocking direct sunlight. Some sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere and reaches the lunar surface, creating the reddish colour.

So whether you see August's eclipse as an astronomical spectacle or a symbolic moment of closure, the night offers something to watch for. Across the US, the best time to look up will depend on where you live, with the eclipse reaching its maximum from the evening of August 27 into the early hours of August 28.