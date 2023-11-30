close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts job opportunities abroad

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts job opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 30, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Nov 30, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks!

Resolve all troubles in the relationship with a mature attitude. Your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both finance and health are also good today.

HT Image
HT Image

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Today, the relationship will be blissful with more energy and happiness. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. You are prosperous enough to fulfill long pending dreams. You’ll be successful in handling every assignment at the office. Health is also at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship and this will also result in the lover showering affection on you. You may lose your temper today while arguing with your lover. Have a curb over the motions. Do not let your parents interfere in the love life, especially after marriage which can lead to disastrous situations. Talk openly today and also troubleshoot issues involving a third person. Married female natives can even consider taking the family way

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Graphic designers, architects, animators, IT professionals, and automobile experts will visit the client’s place. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be careful about the calculations in the second part of the day. Some chefs and media persons will switch the job while healthcare professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Businessmen will see funds from even abroad to augment the trade.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

A healthy financial life is the highlight of the day. You will witness money flowing in from different sources including an additional business and it would be easier to accomplish your long-pending dreams. You may purchase a home today or a vehicle of your choice. Female entrepreneurs will see good returns while you may also consider investments in the stock market and speculative business. This is also a good day to divide the wealth among the children.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by having a balanced diet and a perfect lifestyle. Libras must wake up early to exercise. Include more nuts, fruits, and vegetables into the diet and also skip oily food. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you avoid alcohol for a day. Some females may develop gynecological issues in the second half of the day. Senior Libras must be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out