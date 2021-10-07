Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 7

Today, Moon is placed in Libra sign which is owned by Venus. It will be positioned in Chitra nakshatra (owned by Mars). Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation upto 1:46 pm which marks the beginning of the much-auspicious Navratras. With this, all auspicious works can now be commenced such as new partnerships, signing of business deals or projects and travel.

Those of you with Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign can begin any new project today and work on future deals.

Those of you with Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Taurus, Virgo and Pisces moon sign should evaluate their moves carefully.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:10 pm to 1:30 pm or from 6 pm to 7:15 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8 am to 9:15 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:10 pm or 7:30 pm to 9 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:34 pm to 3:01 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:55 pm to 2:45 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:15 am to 10:40 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 1:30 pm to 3 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

