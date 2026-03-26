As Chaitra Navratri nears its end, Ashtami and Navami become the most important days. These two days are believed to be the peak of spiritual energy, when cleansing becomes creation and intentions begin to take shape. Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan explains how Ashtami and Ram Navami can help cleanse your karma (Freepik)

At the heart of this journey is the worship of Durga, who symbolises the Shakti (energy) required to overcome obstacles and create new paths. According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, the first few days of Navratri are dedicated to cleansing, hence purifying the mind. By the time Ashtami arrives, this process has reached a powerful stage.

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Karma cleansing, in simple terms, is about releasing the impact of past actions and thoughts that hold us back. Through fasting, meditation, and prayer, individuals create a space for healing and renewal. These practices are not just symbolic. They have a real psychological impact. They encourage discipline, reduce distractions, and promote self-awareness.

By Ashtami, the accumulated spiritual energy is at its highest. This makes it easier to confront deep-rooted fears and emotional baggage. It is a time to let go of what no longer serves us, whether it is negative habits, toxic relationships, or limiting beliefs.

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Navami then shifts the focus from release to creation. With a clearer mind and a more balanced emotional state, individuals are better equipped to set intentions and manifest their desires. This is why Navami is often associated with abundance and fulfilment.

Astrologically, the Moon's strong influence during these days enhances intuition and emotional clarity. This connection to the subconscious mind is crucial to manifestation. When intentions are aligned with inner beliefs, they become more powerful and effective.

Simple practices can enhance this process. Writing down goals, visualising success, and repeating affirmations can strengthen intentions. Lighting a diya while focusing on these goals is believed to activate positive energies and create a supportive environment.

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What makes Ashtami and Navami unique is their dual nature. They represent both an ending and a beginning. They mark the completion of a cleansing phase and the start of a new cycle filled with possibilities.

This duality is important because it reminds us that growth is a continuous process. We cannot manifest new opportunities without first letting go of the old. Similarly, cleansing alone is not enough; we must also take steps to create the future we desire.

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In practical terms, these days encourage conscious living. They remind us to be aware of our thoughts and intentions. Instead of reacting to circumstances, we are guided to respond with clarity and purpose.