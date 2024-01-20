Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts promising returns

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says all targets will be met today Have a great day in terms of both love and profession. Take up challenges at the office to deliver good results. Prosperity is another takeaway of the day. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024:Have a great day in terms of both love and profession.

Stay calm and patient in your love life. Be sincere in office and handle wealth diligently. Health is also positive today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

No major trouble will pop up in the romantic life today. Give personal space to the lover and do not get into personal affairs. Mutual trust is crucial for the success of the family life. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Singles would likely meet someone special and sometimes, the relationship may get firmer in the coming months. You can introduce the lover to the parents in the evening to get their approval.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of career. Despite minor troubles in the form of office politics and personal egos, you will succeed in achieving the targets. Be careful while taking up a foreign project as the outcome may not be positive in the first attempt. Take the team in confidence and ensure you maintain a good rapport with coworkers. Those who want to quit the job should wait for a few days. Businessmen dealing with textiles, footwear, IT peripherals, transport, and banking will see good returns today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see finance coming from a previous investment. Though prosperity is there, the expenditure will also be higher, leaving little space to save. Keep a tab on luxury shopping and instead go for safe investment options including mutual funds and fixed deposit. Those who are confident about the stock market can choose it. The second half of the day is also good to contribute to charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Be cool when it comes to health today. You will recover from major ailments and no new health issues will trouble you. However, be careful to drive in the late evening. Pregnant Scorpios must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Spend the evening with the family to curb the mental stress.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart