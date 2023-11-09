Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2023 predicts major ailments
Read Taurus daily horoscope for November 9, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will have a good love life as well as professional success.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Don’t let troubles invade your confidence
Today, you will have a good love life as well as professional success. Better financial status helps make smart investment decisions. Health is also good.
A happy romantic relationship along with professional success makes the day. While you will successful in terms of finances, you need to be careful about your health. Utilize the wealth smartly.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Be careful while spending time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. The day is also not good to get into loose talks as you may be misunderstood by the lover. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Single Taurus natives will need to wait for a day or two to propose.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Spend more time at the workplace to understand the priorities. New assignments will make the schedule highly packed today. While the first half of the day will not see much progress, the second half will bring in good results. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals. Those who have issues at the current office can consider switching the job today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Though money will fall in from different sources, it will be tough to control the expenses today. However, ensure you have enough for the rainy day. Expect some expenditure in the coming days and you should also be able to buy electronic devices today. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you today. However, be careful of minor infections including viral fever and throat pain. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Senior Scorpios may have sleep issues and consult a doctor for better results. Ensure you also take precautions while playing adventure sports today.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
