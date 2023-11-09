Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2023 predicts major ailments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Don’t let troubles invade your confidence Today, you will have a good love life as well as professional success. Better financial status helps make smart investment decisions. Health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 9, 2023: A happy romantic relationship along with professional success makes the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while spending time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. The day is also not good to get into loose talks as you may be misunderstood by the lover. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Single Taurus natives will need to wait for a day or two to propose.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Spend more time at the workplace to understand the priorities. New assignments will make the schedule highly packed today. While the first half of the day will not see much progress, the second half will bring in good results. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals. Those who have issues at the current office can consider switching the job today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Though money will fall in from different sources, it will be tough to control the expenses today. However, ensure you have enough for the rainy day. Expect some expenditure in the coming days and you should also be able to buy electronic devices today. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, be careful of minor infections including viral fever and throat pain. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Senior Scorpios may have sleep issues and consult a doctor for better results. Ensure you also take precautions while playing adventure sports today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

