Panchang January 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect up to 06:03 PM after which Harshana will start . Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 10:08 AM after which Taitila will be in effect upto 08:37 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:58
Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 08:37 PM), Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Mula
Yoga Vyaghata (upto 06:03 PM), Harshana
Karana Kaulava (upto 10:08 AM), Taitila (upto 08:37 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:14 AM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477