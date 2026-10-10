Fire, NYCFC meet with major Eastern Conference playoff ramifications

The Chicago Fire have their sights set on a top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while visiting New York City FC look to strengthen their hold on a wild-card spot when the teams meet Saturday. HT Image

NYCFC are ninth in the standings but have history on their side against Chicago. New York City is unbeaten in 10 straight regular-season meetings with the Fire, posting seven wins and three draws since September 2021.

Nicolas Fernandez Mercau leads NYCFC with a team-high 15 goals along with eight assists and shares sixth place in the MLS Golden Boot race. Agustin Ojeda has five goals and 10 assists.

"His growth has been very impressive," New York City coach Pascal Jansen said of the 22-year-old Ojeda. "He is an attacking player at this moment in time that is having a lot of impact."

New York City is winless since a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sept. 12, losing 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 18 and drawing with Atlanta United 2-2 on Sept. 26.

Chicago sits fourth in the East after a 3-1 home victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday. Jonathan Bamba, Philip Zinckernagel and Maren Haile-Selassie each scored for the Fire.

On Thursday, the Fire announced that winger Haile-Selassie has agreed to a contract extension through 2028-29.

"Maren is one of those guys that helps bind the team together and play multiple positions," Fire head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter said.

The Fire have won two straight matches and sit one point behind Inter Miami and the New England Revolution, who are tied for second behind Nashville .

Hugo Cuypers leads Chicago with 13 goals. Haile-Selassie has nine goals and nine assists while Zinckernagel has six goals and 10 assists.

Berhalter said Finnish international Robin Lod is sidelined with an injury, while fellow midfielder Andre Franco continues recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

NYCFC earned a 3-1 home victory over Chicago on July 25.

"We know the implications of this game," Berhalter said. "It's a big game. I don't think we need to necessarily go back to the past, but we weren't happy with that performance or the ways we conceded goals."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.