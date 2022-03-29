Panchang March 29 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:38 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Dhanishtha Nakshatra upto 11:28 AM after which Shatabhisha will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 02:38 PM, after which Garaja will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 06:15
Sunset: 18:37
Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 02:38 PM), Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 11:28 AM), Shatabhisha
Yoga Sadhya (upto 03:14 PM), Shubha
Karana Taitila (upto 02:38 PM ), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:32 PM to 05:04 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
