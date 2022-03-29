Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 29 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 29 Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:38 PM after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:38 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Dhanishtha Nakshatra upto 11:28 AM after which Shatabhisha will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 05:40 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 02:38 PM, after which Garaja will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 06:15 

Sunset: 18:37 

Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 02:38 PM), Trayodashi 

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 11:28 AM), Shatabhisha 

Yoga Sadhya (upto 03:14 PM), Shubha

Karana Taitila (upto 02:38 PM ), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:32 PM to 05:04 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Pisces

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
