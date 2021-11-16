Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang November 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha until 08:01 AM after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha until 08:01 AM after which Trayodashi will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:15 PM after which Ashwini Ashadha. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 08:01 AM, Kaulava will cast its effect till 08:52 PM after which Taitila will commence Pisces will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:44 AM

Sunset 5:27 PM

Moonrise 3:53 PM

Moonset 04:44 AM (Nov 17)

Tithi Dwadashi (upto 08:01 AM), Trayodashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Revati (upto 08:15 PM), Ashwini

Yoga Siddhi

Karana Balava (upto 08:01 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:52 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:46 PM to 04:07 PM

Moon sign Pisces (upto 08:15 PM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
