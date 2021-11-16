Panchang November 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha until 08:01 AM after which Trayodashi will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect up to 08:15 PM after which Ashwini Ashadha. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 08:01 AM, Kaulava will cast its effect till 08:52 PM after which Taitila will commence Pisces will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:44 AM

Sunset 5:27 PM

Moonrise 3:53 PM

Moonset 04:44 AM (Nov 17)

Tithi Dwadashi (upto 08:01 AM), Trayodashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Revati (upto 08:15 PM), Ashwini

Yoga Siddhi

Karana Balava (upto 08:01 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:52 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:46 PM to 04:07 PM

Moon sign Pisces (upto 08:15 PM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

