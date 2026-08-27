7 weird things you can do when you cannot stop overthinking, says a psychologist
These ideas may sound strange at first, but the goal is simple: shift your attention, calm yourself and create distance from the thoughts that are taking over.
When your mind gets stuck on the same thought, trying harder to stop thinking about it can sometimes make things worse. Instead, a few unusual physical and playful activities may help break the cycle and give your mind a chance to settle. According to Psychologist Hiba Dahman Balfaqih, these ideas may sound strange at first, but the goal is simple: shift your attention, calm your body and create some distance from the thoughts that are taking over.
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1. Walk like a crab
Try walking sideways like a crab for a short time. The unusual movement requires your brain to focus on coordination rather than replaying the same thoughts. It may feel silly, but that is part of the point. A simple change in movement can give your mind something new to focus on.
2. Say what you are feeling out loud
Instead of keeping your emotions in your head, put them into words. Say, "I am overwhelmed" or "I am anxious about this." Naming what you feel can help make the emotion easier to recognize and manage. You do not have to solve the problem immediately. Sometimes, simply acknowledging what is happening makes the feeling less overpowering.
3. Hum loudly
Try a long, steady hum, even if you feel a little ridiculous doing it. Slow humming can encourage slower breathing and may help your body relax. The sillier you sound, the better. A little humor can also help take some of the seriousness out of the moment.
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4. Write the message you will never send
If you are angry with someone, open your notes app and write exactly what you want to say. Make it honest, dramatic and completely unfiltered. Then leave it there instead of sending it. Sometimes, your thoughts need somewhere to go. Writing them down can help you release some of the emotion without creating another problem.
5. Give your anxiety a ridiculous voice
Read your anxious thoughts in a cartoon voice. Try saying, "Everyone hates me" in an exaggerated voice that makes the thought sound almost absurd. The idea is not to make fun of your feelings. It is to create some distance from them. A thought can feel very powerful when you hear it in your own serious inner voice. Changing the way you say it may help you see it differently.
6. Smell your shirt
This one sounds particularly strange, but your own familiar scent may feel comforting and grounding. Take a moment to notice the smell of your shirt and focus on the present instead of getting lost in your thoughts.
7. Narrate your life like a nature documentary
Try describing what you are doing in a playful documentary voice: "Here we see the anxious woman approaching her inbox." Humor can create some psychological distance from stressful thoughts and help you take them less seriously.
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Disclaimer: These techniques are general coping ideas and may not work for everyone. If overthinking is affecting your daily life or causing significant distress, consider speaking with a qualified mental health professional.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More