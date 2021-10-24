Panchang, October 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturthi of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Rohini will be in effect till 09:53 PM in the evening. Variyana Yoga to remain till 11:35 PM. Karan Bava will remain till 04:21PM in the evening. Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:27 AM

Sunset 5:43 PM

Moonrise 8:07 PM

Moonset 9:35 AM

Tithi Chaturthi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini

Yoga Variyana (upto 11:35 PM)

Karana Bava (upto 04:21 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:18 PM to 05:43 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779