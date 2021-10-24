Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, October 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, October 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishan Paksha.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 05:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Krishan Paksha. Nakshatra Rohini will be in effect till 09:53 PM in the evening. Variyana Yoga to remain till 11:35 PM. Karan Bava will remain till 04:21PM in the evening. Moon will transit over Taurus.

 

Sunrise 6:27 AM

Sunset 5:43 PM

Moonrise 8:07 PM

Moonset 9:35 AM

Tithi Chaturthi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini

Yoga Variyana (upto 11:35 PM)

Karana Bava (upto 04:21 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:18 PM to 05:43 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
