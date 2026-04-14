In Indian homes, a mandir is not just a corner of the house. It is a special place where people pray, chant, or light a diya to bring peace and positivity into their home and within themselves. Whether it’s a small shelf in an apartment or a beautifully carved space in a larger home, the mandir holds years of faith and tradition. While every family follows its own rituals, a few simple rules can help keep this sacred space clean, calm, and full of positive energy. 9 basic rules to follow for your home temple (Pinterest)

Here are 9 basic rules to follow for your home mandir:

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1. Choose the right material Traditionally, mandirs made of wood or marble are preferred. Wood gives a warm, earthy feel, while marble adds a sense of purity and calm.

2. Visit your mandir daily In many Indian households, starting or ending the day with a quick visit to the mandir is second nature. It does not have to be a long pooja; even lighting a diya or folding your hands for a minute can bring a sense of grounding.

3. Keep the mandir elevated The mandir should not be placed directly on the floor. Raising it slightly on a platform or stand shows respect and also makes the space feel more defined and sacred.

4. Be mindful of its direction Try not to place the mandir in a way that directly faces the toilet door. In Indian culture, maintaining cleanliness and sanctity around the mandir is very important, and this small adjustment helps preserve that feeling.

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5. Keep the design simple While grand temple-style domes may look attractive, they are not always ideal for home mandirs.

6. Avoid keeping broken idols or torn pictures It’s common to hold on to old idols, but damaged or broken items should usually be removed from the mandir.

7. Don’t place it under a beam or shelf In many Indian beliefs, having a heavy structure right above the mandir can feel restrictive. Keeping the space above open helps maintain a light, calm atmosphere.

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