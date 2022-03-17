Follow these Vastu tips for prosperity in business and job

There are times when despite continuous efforts we don’t become successful and success remains elusive. One of the reasons for this could be a hindrance in the flow of positive energy.

There are some tips or measures suggested in Vastu Shastra for the continuous flow of positive energy. By adopting these measures in day-to-day life one can excel at the workplace and achieve prosperity in life. Let us find out about these remedies.

Never let a cobweb settle in your home or workplace. If you are into the clothing business, then keep a red coloured dupatta in your bedroom or in a clothing almirah. People who are employed can be benefitted by keeping an aquarium in their bedroom. One can also keep a painting of colourful fishes.

People belonging to the field of music should keep veena or flute in their bedroom. People who are in the furniture or woodwork business should also keep a flute in their bedroom.

Writers, journalists and people associated with social concerns should keep a pair of pens of four different colours in their bedroom. People who are into the food business should keep an idol or picture of a cow in their bedroom.

If you have a business of electronic equipment then you should keep a crystal in your bedroom. People who are into the pharmacy business should hang a picture of Surya Narayan in their room.

Do not keep dustbins near the entrance of your house. This could lead to animosity with neighbours. Never wash grains or beddings on your terrace. Make kheer with sugar candy (mishri) at home once in a month on any day and eat it with family. Take some sweets to your office or workplace at least once in a month. Have it with your friends.

You must consume any yellow coloured food item on Thursdays at your home but do not eat anything of green colour. Eat green food items on Wednesdays and do not eat anything yellow. This is likely to increase prosperity. You must play bhajan at your home or establishment in the morning even for a little while. Never eat food on your bed.

Note: The information given in this article is based on religious and secular beliefs, which has been presented keeping in mind the general public interest only.