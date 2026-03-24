In today’s fast-paced urban life, most of us work with limited space, especially in our kitchens. Between storage struggles and layout constraints, following traditional principles like Vastu can feel overwhelming. But here is the good news: you do not need a large or perfectly designed kitchen to create positive energy, especially during an auspicious festival like Chaitra Navratri. With a few mindful tweaks and a clear intention, even a compact kitchen can feel functional and balanced. Vastu for kitchen: Expert suggestions to follow this Navratri (Freepik)

According to Karishma Trehan, Vastu Expert and Managing Director, KT Designs, Trehan Group, your kitchen represents the fire element, which stands for nourishment, transformation, and energy. This makes it one of the most important spaces in your home, not just for cooking, but for overall well-being.

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Start with the right direction Ideally, the kitchen should face southeast, which is governed by the fire element (Agni).

If relocating the kitchen is not possible, try placing your stove in the southeast corner of the kitchen platform to balance the energy. Keep functionality and flow in mind A clutter-free kitchen is key, especially in smaller homes.

Use practical storage ideas to keep your countertops neat and clutter-free.

A well-arranged space allows energy to flow freely and also makes everyday cooking more efficient. ALSO READ: Feng Shui: Expert-suggested 10-step ritual to reset your home for spring

Balance the elements Keep the sink (water element) away from the stove (fire element).

If space is tight, even a small gap or a simple partition can help prevent this elemental clash. Pay attention to lighting and colors

Natural light is always the best choice, so let sunlight in whenever possible. If that is limited, opt for warm lighting to create a cosy and inviting feel.

Choose colours like earthy tones, soft yellows, and subtle reds to gently enhance the fire element without overwhelming the space. Make your kitchen sacred during Navratri Navratri is a time of purity, positivity, and divine feminine energy. During these days, your kitchen becomes more than just a cooking space; it turns into a sacred zone of nourishment.

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Keep your kitchen clean and well-organised.

Prepare sattvic meals that are light, pure, and energising.

Maintain a positive mindset while cooking, as your energy reflects in the food you prepare. A Vastu-aligned kitchen is about creating a space that feels good to you. Even in a small kitchen, balancing fire, space, and functionality can bring a sense of abundance, comfort, and warmth into your home.

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Disclaimer: This astrology and Vastu content is based on traditional beliefs and expert opinions, and is meant for general guidance only. It should not be taken as professional or scientific advice.