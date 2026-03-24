Vastu for kitchen: Expert suggestions to follow this Navratri
According to Vastu Shastra, your kitchen represents the fire element, which stands for nourishment, transformation, and energy.
In today’s fast-paced urban life, most of us work with limited space, especially in our kitchens. Between storage struggles and layout constraints, following traditional principles like Vastu can feel overwhelming. But here is the good news: you do not need a large or perfectly designed kitchen to create positive energy, especially during an auspicious festival like Chaitra Navratri. With a few mindful tweaks and a clear intention, even a compact kitchen can feel functional and balanced.
According to Karishma Trehan, Vastu Expert and Managing Director, KT Designs, Trehan Group, your kitchen represents the fire element, which stands for nourishment, transformation, and energy. This makes it one of the most important spaces in your home, not just for cooking, but for overall well-being.
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Start with the right direction
- Ideally, the kitchen should face southeast, which is governed by the fire element (Agni).
- If relocating the kitchen is not possible, try placing your stove in the southeast corner of the kitchen platform to balance the energy.
Keep functionality and flow in mind
- A clutter-free kitchen is key, especially in smaller homes.
- Use practical storage ideas to keep your countertops neat and clutter-free.
- A well-arranged space allows energy to flow freely and also makes everyday cooking more efficient.
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Balance the elements
- Keep the sink (water element) away from the stove (fire element).
- If space is tight, even a small gap or a simple partition can help prevent this elemental clash.
Pay attention to lighting and colors
- Natural light is always the best choice, so let sunlight in whenever possible. If that is limited, opt for warm lighting to create a cosy and inviting feel.
- Choose colours like earthy tones, soft yellows, and subtle reds to gently enhance the fire element without overwhelming the space.
Make your kitchen sacred during Navratri
Navratri is a time of purity, positivity, and divine feminine energy. During these days, your kitchen becomes more than just a cooking space; it turns into a sacred zone of nourishment.
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- Keep your kitchen clean and well-organised.
- Prepare sattvic meals that are light, pure, and energising.
- Maintain a positive mindset while cooking, as your energy reflects in the food you prepare.
A Vastu-aligned kitchen is about creating a space that feels good to you. Even in a small kitchen, balancing fire, space, and functionality can bring a sense of abundance, comfort, and warmth into your home.
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Disclaimer: This astrology and Vastu content is based on traditional beliefs and expert opinions, and is meant for general guidance only. It should not be taken as professional or scientific advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More