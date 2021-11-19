Vastu Tips: Do not keep these 4 things in the purse

Vastu shastra holds a special significance in the Hindu religion. Things surrounding us impact our lives both positively and negatively. A purse is one of the most important things that we use on a daily basis. From money to old bills, stationary to family pictures, generally, people keep different kinds of things in their purse. Vastu shastra tells us about things which when kept in a purse could lead us to difficulties. Keeping these things in the purse is considered inauspicious. According to the beliefs in the Vastu shastra, keeping certain things in the purse other than money can lead to financial crises. Besides this, it results in difficulties in life. Let’s find out the things which are inauspicious to keep in the purse.

God’s Image

According to Vastu shastra, you should not keep any God’s image in your purse. There is this belief that keeping the image of God in the purse can lead to debts and you may face difficulties in life.

Photos of the deceased

One should also refrain from keeping the photos of deceased relatives or persons in the purse. In Vastu shastra, it is considered inauspicious. It is said that if anyone keeps a picture of a dead person then he/she may face a financial crisis.

Keys

It is not uncommon for people to keep keys in their purse. However, one should never keep the key(s) in his/her purse. According to Vastu shastra, keeping the key in the purse brings negativity in life. Doing this leads to financial problems.

Old Bills

It has been observed that many of us have the habit of keeping bills in the purse after making a purchase. In the Vastu shastra, keeping an old bill is considered inauspicious. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi does not bless the person who keeps old bills in the purse.