Virgo Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025:
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubles make you stronger
Keep your romantic relationship free from chaos. Take up new professional challenges to prove your mettle. Both your wealth and wealth will be positive today.
Be sensitive towards the lover and also shower affection today. Take up challenges as new opportunities in the job. Minor health issues exist, and health also demands more attention.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover. Appreciate the success and achievements in both personal and professional life. You should also be ready to spend time together in the second part of the day, where crucial decisions related to the future can be made. You may confidently introduce the lover to the family today evening. Married females may see the influence of a third person in the relationship, and this requires immediate discussion with the spouse.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Do not compromise on the quality of work today, as the results will be visible sooner. Your commitment will succeed in gaining the attention of the seniors. Those who handle IT, animation, architecture, or mechanical projects may require more communication with the clients today. Entrepreneurs will develop complications in the business, and this will also impact their mental health. Some traders will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Students will have good results, and some may even qualify for the preliminary competitive examinations.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
No serious monetary issue will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. Avoid donating a large amount today. However, you may buy electronic appliances. The second part of the day is good to invest in the stock market, while you may also seriously consider donating money to charity. You can also be good entrepreneurs today, and the partnerships will help raise funds for business expansions.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You may also sit idle under a tree for some time in the early morning, which will refresh your thoughts. Spare time for the dear ones and maintain a balanced office and personal life. Today is also a good time to give up tobacco and alcohol. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
