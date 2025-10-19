Weekly Horoscope Gemini, October 19-25, 2025: Positive career outcomes

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of morals Go for smart ways to stay happy in love. Look for productive moments at work. You need to handle wealth smartly this week, while your health is also positive. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool in your love affair and ensure you meet the professional requirements at the workplace. You are financially sound, and your health isintact.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will witness stress and tension this week. Some love affairs may not be productive, and those who find the love affair to be toxic may also prefer coming out of it. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, but this may also impact the present affair. Single natives will be successful in finding a new person to walk into their lives. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will bring positive outcomes. There can be issues associated with egos with a senior, but this should not impact productivity. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit. Those who handle banking, media, advertising, logistics, legal, and electronics profiles will see opportunities abroad. You will also be required to come up with innovative concepts at team sessions to impress the clients.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in from previous investments. The second part of the day is crucial for those who want to invest in the stock market. You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some natives will pick the week to settle a financial dispute with a sibling or a friend. Businessmen may also raise funds for trade expansions to new territories.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You should not take the office stress home, and you should also prefer spending more time with the family. Viral fever, oral health issues, and skin allergies will be common among children. You may also avoid heavy objects in the later part of the week. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities this week. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)