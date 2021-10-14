Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 14

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (owned by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shravana nakshatra (owned by Moon). Navami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 6:52 pm which is considered favourable for aggressive pursuits such as competition, litigation and taking tough decisions.

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign should go all out to achieve their goals.

Those of you with Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should wait and watch for the right moment.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:10 pm to 1:30 pm or from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8 am to 9:15 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10:40 am to 12 pm or 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:31 pm to 2:57 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:55 pm to 1:25 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:15 am to 10:40 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:22 pm to 5:47 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

