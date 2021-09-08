Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 8

Today, Moon is placed in Virgo sign. It will be positioned in Uttara Phalguni nakshatra (owned by Sun) upto 3:56 pm and in Hasta (owned by Moon) after that. Shukla Dwitiya tithi will be in operation during the day which is auspicious for activities such as new partnerships, executing any government-related work and decisions relating to office and property.

Those of you with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn moon sign can look forward to a rewarding day.

Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces will have an ordinary day. They can refer to the auspicious timing below to plan their activities.

Aries and Leo need to be watchful and avoid any financial transaction or decision today. Take one step at a time.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:44 am to 12:17 pm and 7:56 pm to 9:00 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or recruitment activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11:00 pm to 12:15 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:17 pm to 1:50 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 3:23 pm to 4:56 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:17 pm to 1:50 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period. You can plan the same from 4:56 pm to 6:29 pm.

Stock market: Aries and Leo should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:00 am to 11:40 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:50 pm to 3:23 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 8:30 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 6:20 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

