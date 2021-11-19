Panchang November 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha until 02:26 PM after which Pratipada will start. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 02:26 PM, after which Balava will commence. Yoga Parigha will be in commence. Moon will transit over Aries until 08:14 AM after which Taurus will start.

Sunrise 6:47 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 5:27 PM

Moonset No Moonset

Tithi Purnima (upto 02:26 PM), Pratipada

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Krittika

Yoga Parigha

Karana Bava (upto 02:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 08:14 AM), Taurus

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Upto 08:14 AM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

After 08:14 AM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 08:14 AM), Libra (after 08:14 AM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in