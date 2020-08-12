e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / 5 charred to death after private bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

5 charred to death after private bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

Two children and a woman were among the people who died after the bus caught fire.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:40 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The bus in Chitradurga was carrying 32 passengers.
The bus in Chitradurga was carrying 32 passengers. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

At least five people were burnt alive after a bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire on the highway in Chitradurga district of Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

The private bus was said to be carrying 32 passengers when it caught fire on National Highway 4 at KR Halli in Hiriyur taluk of the district. Among the dead are two children and a woman. The bus is said to have caught fire after it developed some engine trouble. Hiriyur SP Radhika visited the site of the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a district government hospital. Hiriyur Police have registered an FIR and further investigations are on.

